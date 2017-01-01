YBG thanks stakeholders for support in 2016

Dear Players, Parents and Partners,

I wish to thank you for sharing in the vision of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) and for your support, however it has been expressed in helping to promote positive youth sports development over the course of the last year. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve children and youth through the vehicle of basketball.

YBG exist to provide a credible structure for youth basketball and student-athletes development, while fostering the values of Leadership, Scholarship and Prowess.

On behalf of the entire YBG team, I take this opportunity to wish you and your love ones a most blessed, healthy and excellent year in 2017.

I am proud of our dedicated and creative team for our shared success over the course of a sometimes-strenuous, but exciting year. We are very grateful for the partnership and strength of relationship that was forged with Mr. Nigel Hinds and the National Federation, and look forward to building on those gains in much greater collaboration.

We wish to express our sincere thanks to Digicel Guyana, Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd., Banks DIH Ltd, Bryden and Fernandes for their continuing financial sponsorship and support, without which we could not be successful in our effort.

We wish to thank Mr. Christopher Jones, DoS (Director of Sports), the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Education Allied Arts for the support received in so many ways and look forward to building on these relationships.

We also want to thank our friends in the media- Treiston Joseph, Edison Jefford, Daniel Haynes, Duncan Saul, Travis Hopkinson and Guyana Basketball.com for their generous coverage and year-round exposure given to our youth players.

Most importantly we are very grateful for the trust and support of parents, teachers and our student-athletes themselves for their confidence and continued participation in the YBG programmes. It is a mandate that we take seriously, and will continue to do our utmost to honor and fulfill.

We look forward to continuing to serve and collaborate with all of our partners and friends as best as we can over the course of the next year to further this vision.

In looking ahead, we are making every effort to strengthen our operational structure and harness all of our resources to maximize the best outcome to our efforts. To this end, YBG will host a round table for key stakeholders on January 21, 2017, to facilitate this process.

YBG is very excited about the year ahead and the many opportunities and possibilities; with our main focus being to:

(1) Continue to improve on the infrastructure of the National Schools’ Basketball Championship (all divisions).

(2) Create more international exposure for our Elite prospects.

(3) Expand on our grass-root development outreach in all three counties.

(4) Develop a long-term strategy for adequate and reliable resources and facilities.

Pray with us for the successful of all of our plans and activities in 2017.

Grace and Peace,

Chris Bowman

YBG Director.