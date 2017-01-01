RHTY&SC, M.S Dedicates award to Club Patron and Cricket Sponsors

Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S on Thursday last received the prestigious Guyana Cricket Club of the year 2016 award when the Guyana Cricket Board hosted its annual Awards Ceremony at the Umana Yana. The 2016 award is the fifth occasion that the RHTY&SC, M.S has won the Club of the year, having won it in 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2010.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the award as a well-deserved one as every member of the twenty-six years old organisation worked beyond the call of duty to make sure that the RHTY&SC, M.S fulfilled its mandate. The Club during 2016 successfully completed a record 453 programmes/activities after setting itself a target of 300 and Foster hailed the Club of the Year Award as the icing on top of the cake.

On the cricket field the Club produced a total of seventeen national cricketers at the junior and senior levels –Kevin Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Kevlon Anderson, Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Eon Hooper, Marian Samaroo, Dian Prahald, Erva Giddings, Shemaine Campbelle, Meliane Henry, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aleema Arokuim, Deborah Vanderstoop, Plaffina Millington and Roshana Lynch. Fudadin also played for the West Indies ‘A’, while Campbelle and Giddings represented the West Indies Female Team. Additionally, the following RHTY&SC, M.S members played in the GCB three days cricket tournament – Collis Butts, Clinton Pestano, Rajiv Ivan, Jason Sinclair, Shawn Perriera, Fudadin, Crandon, Hooper, Kevlon Anderson and Keon Sinclair.

On the cricket field the defending champion of the Tenelec 50 overs tournament, Tenelec Under 15, New York Business Group Under 19, Berbice River Bridge 50 overs, Busta Champion of Champions 40 overs and reached the finals of the NBS Second Division. The Under 19 team is also awaiting the finals of the Memorex tournament.

Off the field, the cricketers of the eight cricket teams were busy with their personal development programmes and among the major programmes/projects successfully completed the opening of the HD Hoyte Memorial Family Recreational Park, the annual Cricket academy, Annual Youth Review Magazine, hosting the 46th anniversary of Rose Hall Town, Bakewell Christmas Village 2016, Beharry Say No/Say Yes Campaign directed to 60,000 youths in Berbice, GUYOIL Traffic Education Campaign, Republic Bank Educational Summer Camp, Youth Career Fair, Gregory Gaskin Memorial Berbice Sports Award, Children Mash Parade, Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence and Dolphin Award of Excellence.

The Club would also like to extend congratulation to Shemaine Campbelle on her selection as Female Cricketer of the Year 2016 and Kevin Sinclair as Best Under 17 bowler. Congrats are also extended to Bhaskar Yadram, who represents the RHTY&SC at the junior level in Berbice when he is not playing for his home Club, Enterprise. RHTY&SC junior cricketers Kevin Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall and Kevlon Anderson were also honoured for being members of the victorious junior national team.

The long serving Club Secretary/CEO who has supervised over 6000 programmes at the RHTY&SC over the years, noted the 2016 Club of the Year is always available to share its vast experience with other Clubs and to assist them to develop.

The Management and members of the RHTY&SC, M.S would like to dedicate the prestigious award to Club Patron, H.E President David Granger, all residents of Guyana’s smallest township and the official sponsors of its cricket section – Farfan & Mendes Ltd, Bakewell, Metro Office Supplies, Gizmos and Gadgets, Pepsi (DDL) and TCL (Guy) who sponsors the annual cricket academy. Special mention must also be made to Mings Products Service, Food for the Poor (Guy) Ltd, Sheik Mohamed Sports Shop, Hand in Hand Insurance, Mike’s Pharmacy, Factory Price, Ansa Mcal, Busta, Scotia Bank, Kings Jewellery World, Goodwood Racing Service and the National Sports Commission for their input into the Club’s Cricket Programme in 2016.