RHTY&SC congratulates Beverly Harper and Troy Cadogan on appointments

The Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S would like to offer warmest and heartfelt congratulations

to our dear friends and honorary members Ms. Beverly Harper and Mr. Troy Cadogan on their new appointments at Ansa Mcal Group of Companies. Ms. Harper was appointed as Country Head of Ansa Mcal in Guyana, while Mr. Cadogan was named as the new Managing Director.

The RHTY&SC, M.S is very proud of both of them and we are very confident that under their guidance and leadership, the company would not only continue to excel but would retain its tradition as one of Guyana’s finest. Ms. Harper served as our Club’s Patron during the period 2011-2015 and under her wise council; the RHTY&SC was able to cement its status as Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation.

Mr. Cadogan was inducted as our 34th Honorary Member in 2006 and over the years has been a tower of strength to the RHTY&SC, M.S. With both of their support, Ansa Mcal (Guy) Ltd has been supporting numerous Club programmes including Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence, Annual Awards Ceremony, Annual Youth Review Magazine, Annual Cricket Academy, Tribute to Outstanding Mothers and Fathers, Annual Christmas Village, Christmas Charity Programme, Tribute to Outstanding Head Teachers and Ansa Mcal 5/5 Cricket Tournament.

Their combined assistance to the Club has also assisted us to produce a long list of outstanding cricketers including Assad Fudadin, Esuan and Royston Crandon, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Eon Hooper, Shawn Perriera, Delbert Hicks among others.

As the Ansa Mcal Company extends its operation in Guyana, we are confident of both of our Honorary Members ability to lead by example and wishes to reassure them of our support, love and prayers. On a personal note, my entire family joins me in congratulating both of them on their well-deserved promotion.