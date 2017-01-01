Latest update January 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

RHTY&SC congratulates Beverly Harper and Troy Cadogan on appointments

Jan 01, 2017 Sports 0

The Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S would like to offer warmest and heartfelt congratulations

Beverly Harper

to our dear friends and honorary members Ms. Beverly Harper and Mr. Troy Cadogan on their new appointments at Ansa Mcal Group of Companies. Ms. Harper was appointed as Country Head of Ansa Mcal in Guyana, while Mr. Cadogan was named as the new Managing Director.
The RHTY&SC, M.S is very proud of both of them and we are very confident that under their guidance and leadership, the company would not only continue to excel but would retain its tradition as one of Guyana’s finest. Ms. Harper served as our Club’s Patron during the period 2011-2015 and under her wise council; the RHTY&SC was able to cement its status as Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation.
Mr. Cadogan was inducted as our 34th Honorary Member in 2006 and over the years has been a tower of strength to the RHTY&SC, M.S. With both of their support, Ansa Mcal (Guy) Ltd has been supporting numerous Club programmes including Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence, Annual Awards Ceremony, Annual Youth Review Magazine, Annual Cricket Academy, Tribute to Outstanding Mothers and Fathers, Annual Christmas Village, Christmas Charity Programme, Tribute to Outstanding Head Teachers and Ansa Mcal 5/5 Cricket Tournament.
Their combined assistance to the Club has also assisted us to produce a long list of outstanding cricketers including Assad Fudadin, Esuan and Royston Crandon, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Eon Hooper, Shawn Perriera, Delbert Hicks among others.
As the Ansa Mcal Company extends its operation in Guyana, we are confident of both of our Honorary Members ability to lead by example and wishes to reassure them of our support, love and prayers. On a personal note, my entire family joins me in congratulating both of them on their well-deserved promotion.

More in this category

Sports

UDFA/ GT Beer year end football final on tonight at MSC

UDFA/ GT Beer year end football final on tonight at MSC

Jan 01, 2017

Can Eagles soar past Shattas for $1m? Botafago tackle Winners for third place Silver Shattas must fancy their chances against Eagles United when they clash this evening in the final of the Upper...
Read More
Ronda Rousey knocked out in 48 seconds at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey knocked out in 48 seconds at UFC 207

Jan 01, 2017

YBG thanks stakeholders for support in 2016

YBG thanks stakeholders for support in 2016

Jan 01, 2017

RHTY&SC congratulates Beverly Harper and Troy Cadogan on appointments

RHTY&SC congratulates Beverly Harper and...

Jan 01, 2017

2016 cricket review (Part 1)…Guyana’s youth inspire hope, but more developmental work needed by GCB

2016 cricket review (Part 1)…Guyana’s...

Jan 01, 2017

Badminton enjoyed success in 2016…But more Government and Corporate support needed – GBA President

Badminton enjoyed success in 2016…But more...

Jan 01, 2017

RHTY&SC, M.S Dedicates award to Club Patron and Cricket Sponsors

RHTY&SC, M.S Dedicates award to Club Patron...

Jan 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The past is being relived

    The Court is the domain in which to settle legal issues. If there is a dispute as to a legal question, it is to the... more

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch