Man collapses and dies while boarding minibus

The body of an unidentified man was on Saturday afternoon removed from the New Amsterdam/Rosignol minibus park after he reportedly collapsed while attempting to board a bus at the park.

Eye witnesses say that the man whose age is between 65 and 70 was seen in the vicinity of the bus park. At the time he was seen fixing an umbrella he had with him. He reportedly walked up to the bus that was being boarded and rested his bag he had with him on the seat. He was about to step onto the bus when he fell backwards into the arms of the bus driver who was standing next to the passenger’s door.

The driver of the bus subsequently rested the man on the ground in an effort to revive him but he seemed already “out of it”. Several calls to the New Amsterdam Hospital went unanswered, eyewitnesses said.

After more than 20 minutes the police were contacted and arrived promptly.

In the bag was found a piece of paper issued by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to Ulric Harold Bedsford.

Drivers who were at the bus park at the time could not say where the man came from but suggested that he was attempting to get to Rosignol.

His body was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital Mortuary.