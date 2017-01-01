Latest update January 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Linden children feted for the New Year

The season of goodwill continued for overseas-based Guyanese Karen Jackman-McCurdy and her husband O’Reilly McCurdy who left their home at McDoom, East Bank Demerara on Friday morning whilst it was still raining to travel all the way up to Linden to bring joy and happiness to the children.
Every year the McCurdys would distribute gifts, among other delights for children, to a number of places around Georgetown and Guyana.
Despite, the pouring rain nothing stopped the children from coming out in their numbers with their umbrellas to receive their gifts.
Notwithstanding the rainy weather children from Wismar Linden had their day brightened when the McCurdys arrived to distribute gifts and goodie bags to them. The children had gathered at “Saltfish Shop”, where the owner, Curtis Williams, was more than happy to aid the McCurdys by using his shop to distribute gifts to the children.
The McCurdys then went on to Silvertown, Linden and again children flocked to collect gifts. On their way back to Georgetown they also stopped at Kairuni, on the highway and yet again brought some brightness to the children’s dull rainy day.
Jackman-McCurdy said that it is always great to see the “joy on the children’s faces”, when they receive a gift. She said that herself, husband and others had started this tradition from since their daughter was very young and definitely plan on continuing for years to come.
Jackman-McCurdy’s nephew, Jermain Betterway, who aided in contributing to the gifts for the children said, “I am thankful for this opportunity to bring a day of joy to our Guyanese youths.”
Betterway added that he loves them all and will be seeing them come Christmas 2017.
Jackman-McCurdy said that special thanks should be extended to Gary Silver, Sueann Lashley, Jennifer George, Kevon Clark, Miss Theresa, Melinda Giddings and many others, for without their contributions this annual distribution of gifts and bringing of bliss to the children would not have been possible.

