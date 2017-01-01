Fire service confirms Vigilance fire was electrical in origin

Although the investigation into a fire at Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) which resulted in the death of Bianca Sancho, a three-year-old toddler, is still ongoing, fire-fighters have indicated that the cause of the blaze is clearly electrical.

Sources at the Guyana Fire Service said that from all indications, the blaze is as a result of an illegal connection. The wiring was not properly done. Reports are that the heavy rain and breeze made matters worse. The investigation will be completed this week.

Around 05:00hrs on Friday, when the dead child’s father left home for work, her mother, Shavane Sancho, plaited her hair and sent her back to sleep. The 24-year-old woman herself went back to sleep with her infant lying next to her.

Shortly after, the three-bedroom house was engulfed in flames, supposedly as a result of an illegal connection. The older Sancho could have only saved three of her children.

Villagers rushed to render assistance but were unable to enter the building. A relative managed to get into the house but the flames were too much so he had to get out as parts of the property had already begun collapsing.

Fire-fighters did not get to the location in time which resulted in the child’s siblings, mother and relatives along with villagers being forced to listen to the little girl as she cried out for help.

Adwoa Robertson, Sancho’s sister, said that she was at her home washing when she saw thick smoke coming from her sibling’s home.

”When I run out, I called for neighbours. My sister was in the yard crying that she child in the house and that the fire started in the front room. Shavane said that when she opened her eyes on the bed, fire was over she so she grabbed the baby and run out the room to get the other kids.”

The woman added that her sibling told her that she went into the back room and got her sons but it was too late to save the little girl because the fire had already engulfed the entire house.

Investigations are ongoing.