Ex-cop accuses police of releasing prime carjacking suspects

-says women passengers lured victim to accomplices

An ex-cop who was relieved of his car at gunpoint is accusing police of releasing two suspects on station bail, even though they were using his cell phone, which was also stolen during the robbery.

Clifton Wallace, the former policeman, said that he was relieved of his silver-grey Toyota Allion, PVV 1089, on December 9, last by two gunmen. He said two female passengers lured him to Princes Street, Lodge.

Wallace said that around 21.00 hrs, he was in the vicinity of the Pizza Hut located between Regent and Camp Streets, when the two women asked him to take them to Princes Street.

Wallace said that as he neared his destination, he saw a man standing on the roadside, near Chapel Street. He recalled that the man appeared to be relieving himself at the roadside.

The ex-policeman said as he stopped, one of the women exited the car. At the same time, the man who was on the roadside came up to the vehicle and told the woman to “get back in the f—g car.”

“I looked and saw a gunman to my side,” Wallace said. “He put a gun to my head and ordered me out of the car.”

According to Wallace, the gunman also ordered him to stand in a nearby trench. The man said that he complied, and the two men and his two female passengers drove off with his car. They also took his phone.

He said that a resident took him by motorcycle to the East La Penitence Police Station.

There, he spoke to a detective constable, who took a statement from him and accompanied him to the scene of the robbery.

He returned the following day to the station, and after no detective was present, he went to CID Headquarters, Eve Leary. He then accompanied a detective to the area where he had picked up the women. Wallace said that he had expected the rank to request CCTV footage from the officials at Pizza Hut.

Instead, the rank took him back to the scene of the robbery. He also gave another statement at the East La Penitence Police Station.

He returned to Eve Leary a few days later and spoke to a senior rank. He was then sent to the Brickdam Police Station. Later, he accompanied two ranks to Pizza Hut for the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Wallace reportedly conducted his own investigations and discovered that two individuals were using his stolen phone. One had inserted a SIM (subscriber identity module) card in his phone on December 12. The other had inserted a SIM card in the stolen phone on December 16.

The ex-policeman said that he even identified a vehicle that one of the suspects drove. One of the men was detained after he provided this information to the police. Another arrested man allegedly took police to an individual who had bought the stolen phone.

But Wallace said that police released the men on station bail last Friday. Police are reportedly still in possession of the phone, as they continue investigations.