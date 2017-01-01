Latest update January 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Everybody got an addiction

Jan 01, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Today is de first day of de year and dem boys have couple New Year messages. De first one dem want to share is “Be careful who you got you eye pun. A lot of people ain’t looking fuh love, these days. Dem looking fuh help.”
De New Year is a time when people does mek resolutions. Some people don’t keep de resolution but dem boys mek plenty. Last year dem had plenty friends. Some was people who genuine and some was people who believe that if dem keep sweet wid dem boys then dem was safe from any comment.
De thing about de year that gone is that it mek us realize that we can’t go back and fix what we did wrong in de past.
But it does allow for us to live each day of this New Year better than we did 2016. Dem boys want to remind de politicians one of de most beautiful things dem can do is to help one another because kindness doesn’t cost a thing.
Old Year’s night Jagdeo walk into Palm Court and shouted his order to de barman, “Give me a steak bite wid plantain chips and give everybody else one wid a drink because when I eating I want everybody eat.”
De barman give he and everybody de meal. There and then everybody seh Jagdeo is de best. When dem finish enjoying de meal he shouted, “Give me a bottle of Champagne and give everybody else a bottle of Johnny Walker because when I drink I want everybody to drink.”
De whole bar sing praises, “Jagdeo is de man. We gun vote fuh him next elections.”
When Jagdeo finish ee drink he shouted again, “Give me my bill and give everybody dem own bill because when I pay I want everybody to pay.”
Jagdeo deh in hospital.
But life is more than beating Jagdeo fuh he scampishness.
Dem boys like everybody got an addiction. Ours just happen to be you, de politicians.
Happy New Year.

