DENTAL HEALTH…Dental Apps to Help You Care for Your Teeth

By Dr. Neromini Fagu

I thought I would start out the New Year with some suggestions on fun ways to help you look after your oral health. Regular dental visits are important but what you do at home plays a critical role in maintaining good oral health. As the saying goes, in today’s world of technology, “there’s an app for that”. The following are some fun apps to help with your oral care.

Dental Expert

Dental Expert is a patient’s guide to understanding dentistry procedures, including some tips on how to help keep your teeth for a lifetime. This app includes tips on several dental topics including a description and comparison of all types of dental restorations, what to do in a dental emergency, and the importance of diet and nutrition in dentistry. Dental Expert is free on iTunes.

Brush DJ

Brush DJ is a toothbrush timer app that helps you to brush your teeth for the full two minutes to a randomly selected song from your playlist. The app entertains you with music to make brushing fun and exciting rather than boring. It also allows you to set reminders to brush twice daily, to floss, and when next to see your dentist. Brush DJ is free and is available at iTunes.

Dental Phobia

Dental Phobia provides users with the information that is needed to deal with dental fears and phobias. The creative app includes coping strategies and options to help relax your body and mind before and during your dental visit. Dental Phobia is available on iTunes for a fee.

KidsDental

KidsDental uses beautiful animation to help you teach your children about their dental health and how to care for their teeth in an entertaining and exciting way. The app also covers dental issues such as cavities, tooth loss, and gingivitis. KidsDental is available on iTunes for a fee.

Dictionary of Dental Terminology

Ever had trouble understanding some of the terms your dentist uses? The Dictionary of Dental Terminology provides patients with a list of dental terms explained in a way that is simple and easy to understand. There is a cost for this app on iTunes.

My Smile

My Smile allows you to compare your tooth’s colour shade on a 15 shade palate. Using this app, you can monitor the shade of your teeth over time, and compare the results. My Smile is available for purchase on iTunes.

Monster Mouth DDS

Monster Mouth DDS is a fun app that allows you to be a dentist for monsters. It offers various scenarios where you have to solve the monsters’ dental problems before their mouth slams shut. The app is for all ages and is kid-friendly. Examples of problems that you might have to solve would include examining tooth X-rays to find hidden cracks, or dealing with creepy cavities. Monster Mouth DDS is available for free on iTunes.

Tooth Fairy

The Tooth Fairy is an app to help you and your family build regular brushing routines. The app also provides tips on healthy oral care habits, the fun game “Funky Smiles” where you can add crazy, funky smiles to a photo of yourself, and “Teeth Battle” where you can fight bugs before they damage your teeth. This app is free and is available on Google Play.

iBraces Help

iBraces Help is an informative app for patients wearing braces or those who are interested in getting orthodontic work done. The app includes resources on how to care for your braces and what to do if you have any problems with your braces. Braces Help is free and is available on iTunes.

Teeth Whitener

Teeth Whitener is a fun app that allows you to see how you would look with a brighter smile. Using a photograph from your library, you can compare before and after pictures of yourself of what you would look like with a whiter smile. Teeth Whitener is available for a small fee on iTunes.

For more information contact OMNI DENTAL at 295 Quamina Street, Georgetown Tel: 227-0025, Parika Tel: 260-3133 or send emails to [email protected]