Badminton enjoyed success in 2016…But more Government and Corporate support needed – GBA President

By Sean Devers

According to President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), Gokarn Ramdhani, 2016 was a year with a lot of success and achievements at both the local and International level but says for the sport to really expand into areas like Berbice, Essequibo and Linden more funding from

Government and business is needed.

Ramdhani said the GBA plans to decentralize the game but needs assistance to do this. “We have that in mind but once we get the support. As you have noticed the sport moving to these places are government funded projects while we have to do it on our own. Once the support is there we can do it,” Ramdhani explained.

When asked if the GBA get enough support from Government and corporate Guyana to achieve all of their objectives for the development of badminton, the Secretary General of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) said, “Not really. We have to get more support.”

Ramdhani disclosed that Guyana winning a silver medal at the Caribbean team Championship was his most pleasing moment in Badminton in 2016. “It’s the first time Guyana had reached so far in the history of our Badminton. Also the fact of getting a player ranked 53 in the world and him gaining a scholarship to train for 2020 Olympics,” said Ramdhani speaking about his son Narayan.

Narayan received a five-year Scholarship to attend College/University and train in Badminton at the Shuttlesport Badminton Academy in Vancouver, Canada.

A few things caused Ramdhani much disappointed in 2016. “The move from the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from five courts to the Gymnasium with only four; We hope that the taped floor markings can be more permanent as we face the difficulties of replacing the tapes after every event that’s being held there. Also with Narayan scholarship, boarding and meals, we have to pay monthly and although we wrote the NSC and GOA. We are still waiting for a decision to be made,” said Ramdhani.

“I was also disappointed that I did not find favour with the voters at the Guyana Olympic Association AGM, where I was aiming for a position as either Assistant Secretary/Treasurer but was unable to get a place on the executives, especially after sitting as a council member since 1989. I knew I had the ability to be of great use on the GOA as proven in the last seven years getting Guyana Badminton at the highest possible place in the International Circuit,” said Ramdhani.

Ramdhani feels Badminton is bigger now than 1980s when he played. “It’s more recognized now, our players win more tournaments and we are respected in the PANAM Region. In the 1980’s we only attended CAREBAC0. Now we attend over eight International tournaments in a year. So it’s far bigger than 1980’s,” said Ramdhani.

Ramdhani said the problem is with seniors. “Well we have to get the juniors to stay in Badminton and continue in the senior level. Most leave the country or get distracted by their jobs and personal life. In the old days was just under-19 now we have under-11 to under-19, so now we have players in all divisions,” the GBA top-man said.

With a system more helpful to early development it seems strange that more juniors are not making the transition to the senior level. In the 80s and early 90s players Sean Barnwell, Peter Perone, Grandison Robinson and Ramdhani himself were competent senior players who graduated from the youth ranks. Korean Thomas was an outstanding female who also came out of the junior system.

So what is the difference now even with more opportunity, tournaments and technology? “Well, the love for the sport. You can see all who migrated don’t play anymore and the ones here not interested as they move on with their life, job and family,” Ramdhani lamented.

Ramdhani informed that Guyana’s top player Narayan Ramdhani won the Bronze medalist at the Peru Junior International, three Gold’s at the Triple Champion at the Suriname Under-19 Junior International.

He also copped two Silvers and a Bronze at the Caribbean Under-19 International Championships, a Bronze Medalist at the Caribbean Regional Junior Championships, Silver at the Under-19 Team Championships at the Pan American Junior Championships and placed fifth at the Vancouver Island Under-23 University Circuit Tournament.

“We had our other top junior players like Jonathan Mangra, Priyanna Ramdhani, Ambika Ramraj and Tyreese Richards doing well in 2016 at the international Level,” Ramdhani informed.

Mangra won Gold at the Suriname Under-19 Junior International, Bronze at the Peru Junior International, Silver at the Caribbean Under-19 International Championships and Silver at the Caribbean Under-19 Team Championships, while Richards won Bronze at the Suriname Under-15 Junior International and Ramraj Silver at the Caribbean Under-19 Team Championships.

Priyanna Ramdhani won two Golds and a Bronze at the Suriname Under-15 & 19 Junior International, a Silver and Bronze at the Caribbean Under-19 International Championships, Silver at the Caribbean Under-19 Team Championships and two Golds and Silver at the Caribbean Regional Under-15 & 19 Championships.

The GBA held five local tournaments held during the year. The GUMDAC Open Tournament, Trophy Stall Age Group Tournament, Guyana Olympic Association Olympic Day Open Tournament, Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) and the Woodpecker Products Age Group Christmas Tournament.

On the International scene, Guyana team attended the Peru Junior Under-19 International winning (2-Bronze) in Peru, Suriname Junior Under-15 & 19 International (6 Gold/2 Bronze) in Suriname, Pan American Junior Championships reaching two Quarter-Finals in PERU, Caribbean Championships winning 14 medals (2-Golds/9-Silvers/3-Bronze) in ARUBA, Pan American Junior Badminton Academy in Peru and the IGG Team Championships in Guyana.

“The experienced gained by the players during the year saw much improvement in their game and upward direction in development. Our Top players continue to show their talent as they performed well in the international circuit standing up to world ranked players,” stated the GBA President.

“We still face a lot of difficulties in getting a steady supply of feather shuttlecock which have to be used to train our players for international tournaments. These shuttlecocks are very costly as up to ten or more can be used in Matches. We are working towards getting a supplier but any help that can be given to us will be warmly accepted.

The development programme for the junior players is affected by after school lessons and this continues to be an ongoing problem which we will have to try and solve. With this pressure they are still coping with their training,” noted Ramdhani.

The GBA thanked the NSC for allowing them to play at the National Gymnasium after they were removed from the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

“We thank The GOA for their continuous effort to help Badminton and sports in general. They have made it possible for our players to attend tournaments which gave our players lots of exposure and experienced and gained higher world ranking points.

We will continue to have Badminton at the highest level and thanks goes out to the Media, Sponsors, and all who supported us during the year 2016 and look forward to your continuous support in 2017,” Ramdhani concluded.

Some Courses & Events the GBA attended during the year:

April GOA Appreciation & Awards Evening

June GOA Olympic Day Fun Run, Jog & Walk

July GOA Women in Sports Seminar

Aug Caribbean Regional Badminton Federation AGM in Aruba

Oct Pan American Coaching Course in Barbados

January/February GUMDAC Open Doubles Tournament (Local)

February 17-19 NSC Mashramani Invitational Tournament (Local)

March 2-5 111 Jamaica International Senior Tournament

March 16-19 1 Peru International Senior Future Series

March 21-24 IV Peru Junior Under-19 Championships

April 12-17 Suriname Easter International Junior Tournament

April 25-30 XX1 Pan American Senior Championships (Colombia)

May NSC Sport Awards Ceremony-Badminton won the Junior Sportsman.

May Badminton World Federation AGM in KUNSHAN China

May Trinidad & Tobago Senior Tournament

May 19-23 Trophy Stall Independence Tournament (Local)

June 9-11 Over-40 Doubles Tournament (Local)

June 22-29 GOA Olympic Day Tournament (Local)

July 11-16 Canadian Open Senior Tournament

July 18-23 Yonex US Open Senior Tournament

July 21-30 XXVI Pan American Junior Championships (Canada)

August 11-13 NATIONALS (Local)

August 19-26 Caribbean Regional Championships CAREBACO (Trinidad)

September 18-25 Schools Tournament (Local)

October Inter-Guiana Games (IGG)

November BWF World Junior Championships (Indonesia)

November 2-13 Suriname International Open Tournament (Suriname)

December 4-9 Guyana Classic Invitational Tournament Local)

December 15-17 Woodpecker Junior Christmas Singles (Local)