2016 cricket review (Part 1)…Guyana’s youth inspire hope, but more developmental work needed by GCB

By Sean Devers

During 2016 an abundance of talent was seen among our youth cricketers but emphasis must be on developing Guyana’s cricket nursery

to ensure that the transition from youth to senior cricket is not too hard both technically and mentally for the next generation of cricketers.

GCB –50 overs U-15: February:

A 42-ball 78 from Sachin Singh powered Demerara to a 33-run win at Bourda against Berbice despite 5-19 by Nikeek Noble to give Demerara the title.

Demerara Inter-Association U-19: March: West Demerara won.

GCB U-15: April:

Demerara beat Berbice at Bourda to take the title

GCB U-17: June:

Demerara won the tournament

GCB U-19 three-day: May:

National U-19 Captain Travis Persaud led Demerara to victory with Keshram Seyhodan taking the most wickets and Renaldo Renee scoring the most runs in the tournament.

GCB 50-over U-19: June:

Demerara beat the National U-17s in the Final at Providence to take the double with Persaud capturing the most wickets and Renaldo

Mohamed getting the most runs for Demerara. Essequibo Captain Kemo Paul scored the most runs in the tournament and Persaud was the leading wicket-taker.

Regional U-15: July:

In Grenada, Guyana won three of their five matches. They lost one while the other was washed out. Guyana played their final match against leaders T&T in a must win match but lost by three wickets.

Regional U-17: July:

In Trinidad, Guyana ended on 20.3 behind T&T’s 20.6 with both suffering two rained out games.

Regional three-day U-19: August:

Once a powerhouse in this format which began in 1976 with 14 titles including an unprecedented five in a row from 1992, a Guyana team which lacked unity and proper management, finished last this year in St Vincent. Allegations were levied against three senior players and Manager David Black for disruptive behavior and indiscipline. An investigation was held but the results were not made public. Guyana lost every game as the Leewards were crowed Champions. Regional 50 overs U-19: August:

Guyana faced the Windwards in the final in St Vincent and dismissed them for 142 before an unbeaten 41 from Baskar Yadram and 20s

from Raymond Perez, Sherfane Rutherford and Kemo Paul saw Guyana to 145-5 in 42 overs. The win gave Guyana their third consecutive title.

GCB/MOE National Secondary Schools cricket:

This competition lacked quality and proper coaching and was played up to the Zone stage concluding in 2017. It exposed the talent of several players but if it to really serve its developmental purpose, coaches have to be sent to schools and teach teachers the basics before the Tournament starts, since about 80% of the bowlers are ‘pelting’ and posses poor technique.

The East Bank Zone was won by Diamond Secondary. Mavendra Dindyal, who turned 12 in October, was one of the ‘finds’ of the tournament and scored a century and a 98 and took wickets.

Dora Secondary won the Highway Zone, West Bank Demerara was won by West Demerara Secondary, West Coast Demerara was won Saraswat Secondary, East Bank Essequibo was won by Parika Salem, Wakenaam was won by Essequibo Islands Secondary, Leguan was won by Leguan Secondary, Essequibo Coast was won by Anna Regina Multilateral, while the Zone winning the Upper Corentyne.

The New Amsterdam/Canje was won by Berbice Educational Institute, West Berbice was won by Number 8 Secondary, East Coast Demerara was won by IBE, North Georgetown by defending National Champions Chase Academy, East G/Town by Tutorial High, South G/Town by Charlestown Secondary.

The finals in the Upper Demerara, U/Corentyne and L/ Corentyne zones have not been played as yet but apart from Dindyal, Chase Academy’s Dwayne Dick, Sachin Singh and Ashmead Nedd stood out.

Devon Allen, Godfrey Taylor, Osafo Green, Dewen Skeete and Joel Spooner of Tutorial caught the eye as did Charlestown’s Jamal Michael, Negus Walters, Qumar Torrington, Anthony Hetsburger, Shakeem Fraser and Raymond Bandu.

Alphius Bookie was a one man army for Christ Church, while North Ruimveldt Multi’s Adrian Hinds looks a good prospect with bat, while North Georgetown’s Nkosie Beaton and Daniel Paul showed ability with the ball as did Shaquille Boyce and Jeremiah Scott of Huston.

West Indies U-19 World Cup:

Guyanese Shemron Hetymer was named Captain of the West Indies team for the ICC U-19 World Cup in India which West Indies won for the first time by beating India by five wickets with three balls to spare.

Guyanese Kemo Paul scored an unbeaten 40 after taking two wickets. Wicket-Keeper Tevin Imlach was the other Guyanese on in the squad.

Paul was one of the tournament’s outstanding all-rounders and took the second most wickets for the West Indies (7) and scored the third most runs (166). He became famous for his ‘Mankad’ to run out Richard Ngarava, who backed up too far as Zimbabwe were all out with three runs needed off the final over to get West Indies into quarter-finals. Hetymer scored 158 runs with two half centuries and Imlach scored 150 runs with a half-century.

West Indies U-19 Camp:

Guyanese Joshua Persaud from GNIC and Everest’s Bhaskar Yadram were among those invited for a West Indies youth Camp to prepare a team to play in the 2017 Regional Super50 which runs from January 24 to February 18.