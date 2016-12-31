The past five years…Bounty Farms plugs US$46M in poultry operations

Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:55 AM
The contributions of Bountry Farms Ltd. to Guyana’s economic development were
underscored by Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder, during a visit to the company’s headquarters at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, yesterday.
The Minister, who was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), Nigel Cumberbatch, was met by Peter De Groot and David Fernandes, who gave the team a firsthand look at the company’s operation.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, over the last five years, the proprietors invested some US$46M to ensure that Guyana not only has a functioning poultry industry, but also farmers benefiting from a state-of-the-art hatchery.
Apart from the hatching facility, the company boasts of a modern feed factory which augments the local feed supply needs.
“I am extremely pleased with the operations here and the investment which has been made over the year to ensure that the local poultry and feed industry continues to thrive,” Minister Holder said.
“Guyana’s poultry industry has recorded significant growth over the past five years. Government has committed to ensuring that the necessary incentives are provided to ensure the sustenance of the industry,” the ministry said.
Dec 31, 2016National senior team Captain and West Indies batsman Leon Johnson and Guyana and West Indies Female player Shemaine Campbelle copped the top Awards when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) held its annual...
Dec 31, 2016
Dec 31, 2016
Dec 31, 2016
Dec 31, 2016
Dec 31, 2016
Dec 31, 2016
I am not going to insult and bore you with philosophy on the last day of a part of civilization’s journey that has... more
The year has ended with a brutal awakening, not just for the People’s Progressive Party but also for all those who... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more
Children would be waking up today to a well decorated home, unusual kitchen smells and happy mothers. Of course this... more