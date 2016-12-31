Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:55 AM

The past five years…Bounty Farms plugs US$46M in poultry operations

Dec 31, 2016 News 0

The contributions of Bountry Farms Ltd. to Guyana’s economic development were

At Bounty Farms, Timehri

underscored by Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder, during a visit to the company’s headquarters at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, yesterday.
The Minister, who was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), Nigel Cumberbatch, was met by Peter De Groot and David Fernandes, who gave the team a firsthand look at the company’s operation.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, over the last five years, the proprietors invested some US$46M to ensure that Guyana not only has a functioning poultry industry, but also farmers benefiting from a state-of-the-art hatchery.
Apart from the hatching facility, the company boasts of a modern feed factory which augments the local feed supply needs.
“I am extremely pleased with the operations here and the investment which has been made over the year to ensure that the local poultry and feed industry continues to thrive,” Minister Holder said.
“Guyana’s poultry industry has recorded significant growth over the past five years. Government has committed to ensuring that the necessary incentives are provided to ensure the sustenance of the industry,” the ministry said.

