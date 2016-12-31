Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:50 AM

Police probing disappearance of HIV testing kits

Alarm bells went off in October after HIV testing kits that left the Ministry of Public Health’s Materials Management Unit (MMU) never made it to their destination. In fact the development has been found to be disturbing enough to attract police attention.
According to Region Six Regional Health Services Director, Mr. Jevaughn Stephens, back in October the MMU had communicated to the region that some 300 testing kits were dispatched to be used in the Region.
The testing kits, in addition to other items, were reportedly placed in a vehicle operated by a driver attached to the Regional Democratic Council. But according to Stephens, while other items sent were accounted for, the kits had vanished into thin air.
An investigation ensued and Stephens said that personnel at MMU insisted that the missing items were in fact dispatched. When questioned if the kits could have been dropped off at another destination, Stephens disclosed that it was not possible that the driver would have even had knowledge of the items he was transporting since the driver is not medically inclined.
As part of an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the kits, statements were received from a number of individuals. Added to this, Stephens said that the situation was brought to the attention of the Ministry of Public Health. According to Stephens, Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton, instructed that the matter be turned over to the police force.
The matter is currently still under investigation Stephens intimated yesterday. There are reports that similar disappearances have occurred in other regions but Minister Norton was not prepared to comment on any of these alleged cases when contacted by this publication yesterday.

