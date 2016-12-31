Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NICIL Chairman a no-show at his own press conference

Dec 31, 2016 News 1

It was on Thursday that the media was informed that NICIL would host an end of year press conference by its Chairman Dr. Maurice Odle.
However, the Chairman was a no-show at his own press briefing yesterday.
Instead, Officer in Charge at NICIL, Horace James, hosted the event.
Asked to say why Dr. Odle was not present, James jokingly proffered that perhaps, the Chairman is “shy”.
Kaieteur News has been trying relentlessly for over seven months, to contact the NICIL Chairman for him to give an account of certain matters at the company which he had spoke to initially during his appointment in August 2015.
He continues to remain out of the media’s reach. Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, has since disclosed that he will urge the board at NICIL to be more open to the media.

More in this category

Sports

GCB Annual Awards Ceremony…Johnson, Campbell cops top cricket Awards 

GCB Annual Awards Ceremony…Johnson, Campbell cops top cricket...

Dec 31, 2016

National senior team Captain and West Indies batsman Leon Johnson and Guyana and West Indies Female player Shemaine Campbelle copped the top Awards when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) held its annual...
Read More
Johnson to lead Georgetown in GCB 50-over league

Johnson to lead Georgetown in GCB 50-over league

Dec 31, 2016

Kendall Union Sports Club receives new uniforms

Kendall Union Sports Club receives new uniforms

Dec 31, 2016

Narayan Ramdhani attends Shuttle Time Workshop in Vancouver BC

Narayan Ramdhani attends Shuttle Time Workshop in...

Dec 31, 2016

‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire hosts warm-up tourney at R&R Sports Club

‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire hosts warm-up tourney at...

Dec 31, 2016

Enterprise Busta SC congratulates Yadram, Singh

Enterprise Busta SC congratulates Yadram, Singh

Dec 31, 2016

UDFA/ GT Beer year end football…Eagles sever Winners Connection reign with pulsating 5-4 penalty win

UDFA/ GT Beer year end football…Eagles...

Dec 31, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch