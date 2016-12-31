NICIL Chairman a no-show at his own press conference

Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:55 AM
It was on Thursday that the media was informed that NICIL would host an end of year press conference by its Chairman Dr. Maurice Odle.
However, the Chairman was a no-show at his own press briefing yesterday.
Instead, Officer in Charge at NICIL, Horace James, hosted the event.
Asked to say why Dr. Odle was not present, James jokingly proffered that perhaps, the Chairman is “shy”.
Kaieteur News has been trying relentlessly for over seven months, to contact the NICIL Chairman for him to give an account of certain matters at the company which he had spoke to initially during his appointment in August 2015.
He continues to remain out of the media’s reach. Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, has since disclosed that he will urge the board at NICIL to be more open to the media.
