Narayan Ramdhani attends Shuttle Time Workshop in Vancouver BC

Dec 31, 2016 Sports 0

Shuttlesport Elite Badminton Player &Guyana’s SUNBURST Champion Narayan Ramdhani, currently in Vancouver BC Canada on a Badminton Scholarship, attended the NCCP (National Coaching Certification Programme)

Narayan Ramdhani with one of his students.

Shuttle Time workshop on December 27, 2016 at the Shuttlesport Badminton Academy in Port Coquitlam.
This workshop was to keep him in the development programme in his training methods.
Workshop & Lesson Plans
The first half of the workshop focused on how to do specific badminton skills, classroom management and trying out the drills. The second half of the workshop was a practical portion where each player taught the group using the lesson plans.
Each person has been randomly assigned a lesson of which Narayan did the Serve and Rally presentation.
The Players who did the Demonstrations were:
Clarence Liu, Yolanda Chang – Clear with Scissor Jump
Zach Fan – Drop with Scissor Jump
Narayan Ramdhani, & Jordan Beatty – Serve and Rally
Aaron Collette, David Luo – Midcourt drives
Negin Jafari & Daryl Yang – Backhand Lift
Rey – Smash and block
Mandinu DaSilva – Net & Lunge
Thomas Wong – Grip Change and Footwork
Mr. Alvin Lau of BBA (Badminton British Colombia) & BED Manager, Sport Development conducted the course to the Top Players who were selected to attend.
Narayan is also preparing for the 2017 Series of Championships which starts in January.

