“Mommy, mommy help me’, toddler screams

…as she perishes in fire

“Mommy, mommy help me” were the last words that came out of the mouth of

three-year-old Bianka Sancho before she was burnt to death; as her family’s Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home erupted in flames around 06:30 hrs yesterday.

The toddler resided with her parents, Shavane, 24, and Delon Sancho, 26, along with her three siblings, Moses, 4; Isaiah, 5; and three-month-old Briana.

Around 05:00 hrs yesterday, Bianka’s father left home for work, her mother plaited her hair and sent her back to sleep while the 24-year-old woman herself went back to sleep with her infant lying next to her.

Shortly after, the three-bedroom house was engulfed in flames, supposedly as a result of an illegal connection. The older Sancho could have only saved three of her children.

Villagers rushed to render assistance but no one could have entered the building. A relative managed to get into the house but the flames were too much so he had to get out as parts of the property had already started collapsing.

Fire-fighters did not get to the location in time which resulted in the child’s siblings, mother and relatives along with villagers being forced to listen to the little girl as she cried out, “Mommy, Mommy” before she tragically died.

As little Bianka cried for help while stuck inside the burning building, her helpless mother fainted and tears flowed from the eyes of little Moses.

Kaieteur News was told that the woman had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

Adwoa Robertson, the 24-year-old woman’s sister, said that she was at her home washing when she saw thick smoke coming from her sibling’s home.

“When I run out, I called for neighbours. My sister was in the yard crying that she child in the house and that the fire started in the front room. Shavane said that when she opened her eyes on the bed, fire was over she so she grabbed the baby and run out the room to get the other kids.”

The woman added that her sibling told her that she went into the back room and got her sons but it was too late to save the little girl because the fire had already engulfed the entire house.

This newspaper was told that the three-year-old was left in the middle room but the fire-fighters removed her burnt remains from the living room which meant that the toddler tried to run but could not have gotten far.

“We hear she screaming and hollering, “Mommy, mommy help me’, but there wasn’t anyone to help her. I don’t know if her brothers understand what was happening but they were crying and Shavane was fainting all the time,” the woman related.

The devastated woman is claiming that where the fire started, in the back room, there was nothing which could have caused the blaze.

A source from the Guyana Fire Service said that so far all the evidence point to an illegal electrical connection.