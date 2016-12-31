Kendall Union Sports Club receives new uniforms

Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:50 AM

By Samuel Whyte
The Kendall’s Union Cricket Club (KUCC), which is a part of the Kendall Union Sport

Mukesh Appiah (right) hands over the set of uniforms to President Albert Budhoo.

Club (KUSC) of East Coast Berbice (No19 Village), recently received a set of 17 pairs of cricket uniforms to be use by crickets of the club in upcoming coming competitions.
The set of brand new coloured uniforms were donated by overseas based Guyanese Mukesh Appiah in memory of his father, KM Appiah.
The Appiah’s, who were prominent members of the community and the club has been making tangible donations of sporting and other equipment to the club and community over the years.
The club which is one of the top second division clubs in Berbice has recently taken on the role of assisting the community in executing a number of community projects with the help of business persons and overseas based Guyanese.
The Club’s President Mr. Albert Budhoo in brief remarks stated that they were very excited and happy to receive the donation and will make sure that it is used for the intended purpose.
He expressed special thanks to Mr. Appiah and his family for their continued assistance and support.
Meanwhile, due to the inclement weather, the four teams one day cricket competition, fun day and senior citizen day has been push back to a date to be announced.
The activity will be organised by the KUSC and sponsored by the Appiah family.

