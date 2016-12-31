‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire hosts warm-up tourney at R&R Sports Club

Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:50 AM
R&R Sports Club of Meadow Brook Drive is set to come alive tomorrow when Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire stages a New Year’s warm-up 2-Day Tournament that has over $200,000 in prize monies up for grabs.
Wiltshire, who is currently the Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, said that the competition is being used as a precursor for his big Birthday Tournament set to be staged later this month.
According to the Organiser, the entrance fee per team is $9,000 and the top three finishers will be rewarded with cash prizes.
The winning team will receive $100,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up take home take home $60,000 and third place finisher $20,000.
Wiltshire disclosed that the Guyana National Dominoes Association rules will be in effect and one re-entry will be permitted.
The tournament ends on Monday and starting time is 14:30 hrs on opening day and 15:00 hrs the following day.
Food and drinks will be on sale throughout the duration of the tournament.
Interested teams can contact Wiltshire on tele#665-5855.
