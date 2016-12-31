Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:50 AM

Johnson to lead Georgetown in GCB 50-over league

Dec 31, 2016 Sports

West Indies opener Leon Johnson has been chosen to lead Georgetown in the upcoming Guyana

Leon Johnson

Cricket Board 50-over franchise league. Christopher Barnwell will serve as his deputy.
The rest of the squad reads: Robin Bacchus, Andrew Lyght Jr, Sunil Singh, Shemroy Barrington, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kellon Carmichael, Dexter Solomon, Devon Lord, Andre Stoll, Gjaanan Suknanan and Joshua Persaud.
The standbys are Kwamme Crosse, Ovid Richardson, Jeetendra Sookdeo, Shone De Souza and Elton Baker. Colin Stuart (Coach) and Garvin Nedd (Asst. Coach).
Other players in the pool for the League are Travis Blyden, Charwayne McPherson, Keon Morris, Raj Nanan, Dennis Leguay, Winston Forrestor, Martin Pestano Belle, Nicose Barker, Shaquille Moseley, Jahron Byron, Marcus Watkins, Shaquille Williams, Joshua Wade, Raymond Perez, Sachin Singh, Damani Thomas and Ray Newton.

Dec 31, 2016

