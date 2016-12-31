GCB Annual Awards Ceremony…Johnson, Campbell cops top cricket Awards 

Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:50 AM
National senior team Captain and West Indies batsman Leon Johnson and Guyana
and West Indies Female player Shemaine Campbelle copped the top Awards when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) held its annual Awards Ceremony on Thursday night at the Umana Yana.
The 29-year-old Johnson, who played for the West Indies against Pakistan in the Test series in the UAE, led the Jaguars to back-to-back titles this year and was the leading run scorer as Guyana lifted their ninth Regional First-Class title in 2016.
The 24-year-old Campbelle played for the West Indies Women’s team in ODIs against India, England, Australia and New Zealand in 2016 after playing for Guyana in both the 50 and 20 overs Regional Female tournaments in Guyana this year.
The Junior Cricketer of the Year was Baskar Yadram, the 17-year-old who scored 41 in the final Regional U-19 50-over tournament against the Windwards in St Vincent to give Guyana their third successive 50 overs title. Yadram
played in both the Regional U-17 and U-19 tournaments in 2016.
Newsroom’s Avinash Ramzan, who was also employed by Guyana Times during 2016, took the award for Best Cricket Journalist of the Year.
A review was given by GCB President Drubahadur, while Minister of Sports Nicolette Henry and Director of the WICB Conde’ Riley, who give the feature address, also spoke at the event.
Below is the full list of Awards:
SPECIAL CRICKET AWARDS
Lashuna Toussaint – Most Improved Female Cricketer 2016
Gudakesh Motie – Most Improved Male Cricketer 2016 (Lance Gibbs Trophy)
Bhaskar Yadram – Junior Cricketer of Year 2016 (Roy Fredericks Trophy)
Leon Johnson – Senior Regional Cricketer of the Year 2016 (Rohan Kanhai Trophy)
Devendra Bishoo – In recognition for outstanding performance for WI team 2016
Sachin Singh – Most Runs in Regional U-15 2016
Nigel Deodatt – Most Wickets in Regional U-15 2016
Sachin Singh – Most Valuable Player in Regional U-15 2016
Joshua Persaud – Most Runs in Regional U-17 2016
Bhaskar Yadram & Kevin Sinclair – Most Wickets in Regional U-17 2016
Joshua Persaud – Most Valuable Player in Regional U-17 2016
Bhaskar Yadram – Most Runs in Regional U-19 2016
Keemo Paul – Most Wickets in Regional U-19 2016
Bhaskar Yadram – Most Valuable Player in Regional U-19 2016
SPECIAL SERVICE AWARDS
Shannon Crawford – For dedicated service as a Cricket Umpire
Avenash Ramzan – For outstanding service rendered as a Cricket Journalist
Chatterpaul Singh – For outstanding service rendered as a Curator
Aotto Christiani – For dedicated service as a Cricket Administrator
Ryan Banwarie – In recognition of your elevation to WI ‘B’ Panel of Umpires
Javed Persaud – In recognition of your elevation to WI ‘B’ Panel of Umpires
CORPORATE AWARDS
Hand-in-Hand – For outstanding contribution to the development of cricket through sponsorship
Sterling Products – For outstanding contribution to the development of cricket through sponsorship
PREMIUM AWARDS
Club of the Year 2016 (GCB President’s Trophy) Rosehall Town Youth & Sports Club
Cricketer of the Year 2016 (Male) Leon Johnson
Cricketer of the Year 2016 (Female)
Shemaine Campbelle
VICTORIOUS TEAMS 2016 (gold medals)
Guyana U-19 50-Overs Team
Guyana Jaguars 4-Day Team
RUNNER-UP TEAM (silver medal)
Guyana U-17 team
