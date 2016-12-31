Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:50 AM

GCB Annual Awards Ceremony…Johnson, Campbell cops top cricket Awards 

Dec 31, 2016

National senior team Captain and West Indies batsman Leon Johnson and Guyana

The Awardees and GCB officials at GCB Awards Ceremony at Umana Yana on Thursday night.

and West Indies Female player Shemaine Campbelle copped the top Awards when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) held its annual Awards Ceremony on Thursday night at the Umana Yana.

The 29-year-old Johnson, who played for the West Indies against Pakistan in the Test series in the UAE, led the Jaguars to back-to-back titles this year and was the leading run scorer as Guyana lifted their ninth Regional First-Class title in 2016.

The 24-year-old Campbelle played for the West Indies Women’s team in ODIs against India, England, Australia and New Zealand in 2016 after playing for Guyana in both the 50 and 20 overs Regional Female tournaments in Guyana this year.

The Junior Cricketer of the Year was Baskar Yadram, the 17-year-old who scored 41 in the final Regional U-19 50-over tournament against the Windwards in St Vincent to give Guyana their third successive 50 overs title. Yadram

Avinash Ramzan collects his Award for Best Cricket Journalist of the Year for Sports Minister Henry.

played in both the Regional U-17 and U-19 tournaments in 2016.

Newsroom’s Avinash Ramzan, who was also employed by Guyana Times during 2016, took the award for Best Cricket Journalist of the Year.

A review was given by GCB President Drubahadur, while Minister of Sports Nicolette Henry and Director of the WICB Conde’ Riley, who give the feature address, also spoke at the event.

Below is the full list of Awards:

SPECIAL CRICKET AWARDS

Lashuna Toussaint                           –    Most Improved Female Cricketer 2016

Gudakesh Motie                               –    Most Improved Male Cricketer 2016 (Lance Gibbs Trophy)

Bhaskar Yadram                               –    Junior Cricketer of Year 2016 (Roy Fredericks Trophy)

Leon Johnson                                    –    Senior Regional Cricketer of the Year 2016 (Rohan Kanhai Trophy)

Devendra Bishoo                              –    In recognition for outstanding performance for WI team 2016

Sachin Singh                                       –    Most Runs in Regional U-15 2016

Mark Papannah collecting the Female Cricketer of year Award on behalf of Shamaine Campbelle from GCB’s Melinda Bishundyal Chaitram.

Nigel Deodatt                                     –    Most Wickets in Regional U-15 2016

Sachin Singh                                        –    Most Valuable Player in Regional U-15 2016

Joshua Persaud                                   –    Most Runs in Regional U-17 2016

Bhaskar Yadram & Kevin Sinclair    –    Most Wickets in Regional U-17 2016

Joshua Persaud                                   –    Most Valuable Player in Regional U-17 2016

Bhaskar Yadram                                  –    Most Runs in Regional U-19 2016

Keemo Paul                                          –    Most Wickets in Regional U-19 2016

Bhaskar Yadram                                  –    Most Valuable Player in Regional U-19 2016

SPECIAL SERVICE AWARDS

Shannon Crawford                       –     For dedicated service as a Cricket Umpire

Avenash Ramzan                          –     For outstanding service rendered as a Cricket Journalist

Chatterpaul Singh                         –    For outstanding service rendered as a Curator

Aotto Christiani                             –    For dedicated service as a Cricket Administrator

Ryan Banwarie                               –   In recognition of your elevation to WI ‘B’ Panel of Umpires

Javed Persaud                                 –   In recognition of your elevation to WI ‘B’ Panel of Umpires

CORPORATE AWARDS

Hand-in-Hand          –     For outstanding contribution to the development of cricket through sponsorship

Sterling Products    –     For outstanding contribution to the development of cricket through sponsorship

PREMIUM AWARDS

Club of the Year 2016 (GCB President’s Trophy)      Rosehall Town Youth & Sports Club

Cricketer of the Year 2016 (Male)                                    Leon Johnson

Cricketer of the Year 2016 (Female)

Shemaine Campbelle

VICTORIOUS TEAMS 2016 (gold medals)

Guyana U-19 50-Overs Team

Guyana Jaguars 4-Day Team

RUNNER-UP TEAM (silver medal)

Guyana U-17 team

