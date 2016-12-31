Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:50 AM

Economy buoyed by record-breaking US$850M gold earnings

Foreign currency earnings from gold exports, despite the low prices, are expected to reach a massive US$850M, making the industry one of the most resilient for the country in recent years.

Gold exports earnings have reached a massive US$850M for the year, government officials estimated yesterday.

According to initial estimates provided by the Ministry of Natural Resources, yesterday, this would mean that taxes and royalties from gold sales would rake in at least US$60M.
Yesterday, gold declarations broke several records, including surpassing the 700,000 ounces mark.
Some 705,000 ounces was recorded as declared yesterday by the Guyana Gold Board, confirmed Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman.
“Thank God, the miners and dealers for an excellent and record-breaking performance. It could not have been done without their help,” Trotman said.
As of yesterday, the highest single declaration came from the Canadian-owned Guyana Goldfields with 154,744 ounces. Mohamed’s Enterprise which has continued to lead the dealers’ declaration in recent years has come in with just over 150,000 ounces.
It is clear that there was a last moment surge to declare. On Thursday, the declaration stood at 690,000 ounces.
The 700,000-ounce mark would be remarkable considering the fact that last year it was 550,000 ounces. Prices have not gone up considerably, with world prices at just over US$1,150 per ounce.
While the large scale producers – Guyana Goldfield and Troy Resources – have boosted declarations with around 250,000 ounces between them for the year, Government, faced with a poor sugar performance and falling rice prices, have been more than heartened by the performance of the miners.

