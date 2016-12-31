‘B’ Division hunts two for beating death of domestic worker

Police in ‘B’ Division are on the hunt for two men wanted for questioning in connection with

the murder of Mohan Ball, a 49-year-old domestic worker. Ball’s body was discovered in a trench at Williamsburg, Corentyne, on Thursday with marks of violence about the body.

According Commander of ‘B’ Division, Ian Amsterdam, “Based on information received, we are searching for two persons we need for questioning, and who we would have not yet found.” However, according to a police source two persons were picked up early yesterday morning and taken into custody for a period of time at the Albion Police Station.

They were subsequently released on station bail. They were reportedly questioned about the whereabouts of the two suspects who might have committed the act.

The body of Mohan Ball, 49, of Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice, was discovered by children, who were in the vicinity of the trench. Sister of the now dead man, Raywattie Fraser, 41, of Lot 74 Hampshire South, Corentyne, said that a child from the village came to her home and asked to speak to her, “The li’l bai come and say Rocky and Andy kill Uncle Ball and throw him in the trench”.

She stated that she sent her husband to check at the location where her brother was found to confirm if it was him indeed, when their worst fears were confirmed.

She explained that he had several black and blue marks about his body that indicated that he was beaten. “The body get big, big black and blue mark a he whole back and he belly and he neck back side,” Fraser revealed. She pointed out that her brother was unable to swim.

The woman explained that villagers informed her after the discovery was made, that her brother was drinking with the two accused, after which an alleged argument ensued and they began to beat the man.

“He does drink; he did drinking with them. Them fighting; them like beat people with cutlass and so,” Fraser said. “That bai always a beat people”, the distressed woman said. (By Malisa Playter-Harry)