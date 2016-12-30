Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Williamsburg man reportedly beaten to death

Dec 30, 2016

A domestic worker was yesterday found dead at Williamsburg Village, Corentyne, Berbice by children in the area.
Dead is Mohan Ball, 49, who is said to be a well known individual around the village.

Sister, Raywattie Fraser

Sister of the deceased, Raywattie Fraser, commonly known as Annie, said that she received the dreadful news at just about 14:00 hrs yesterday. “A li’l bai come and ask my husband for me. When I come the li’l bai seh how Rocky and Andy kill uncle Ball and throw him in the trench”.
She related that her husband then ventured to the location where the body was allegedly located to confirm what was told to him. His worst fears were confirmed when he saw his brother-in-law’s body partially in the trench on his back, dead.
According to the man, Ball’s body bore visible marks of violence. The police were summoned to the scene and investigators commenced their investigation.
Fraser, aka Annie, told this publication that her brother had black and blue marks on his entire back and other parts of his body. It was also swollen and bleeding. Next to the body, she stated, was a picket which she is assuming is the instrument used to beat her brother to death.
Mohan Ball was allegedly imbibing in alcohol with the two men (Rocky and Andy) but an argument broke out which led to both men putting a beating on him that ended his life. The source also told Kaieteur News that the men have been threatening to kill the domestic worker for some time now. They are also known characters in the area.
Neighbours reportedly heard that the man was being beaten but were too scared to venture out to inquire.
Ball was last seen Wednesday night by the persons home where he was imbibing with the two men. He was described as a funny, hardworking man in the village and leaves to mourn his three children, siblings, other relatives and friends.
No-one has since been arrested as investigations continue.

