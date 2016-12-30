Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

When consultation becomes a one-way street

Dec 30, 2016 Features / Columnists, Freddie Kissoon 0

The African Cultural and Development Association that is nationally known by the acronym ACDA, has publicly chastised Bharrat Jagdeo for his convenient method of consulting Guyanese stakeholders. ACDA says Mr. Jagdeo omitted to talk to it as an African-rights body and an African cultural entity. The obvious response to that is Jagdeo could not dialogue with all the stakeholders; some had to be left out.
As a counter to this, those in support of ACDA’s position, and this columnist is one, could counter-argue that context is everything. In the context of the importance of the office of Chairman of the Elections Commission, and in the context of Guyana being a deeply ethnically divided country for the past umpteen years stretching back to the origins of colonial subjugation, some sections of Guyanese society are required to be contacted for their views and beliefs on crucial niches in the public physiology of a peculiar nation like Guyana.
I would have left out the birdwatchers’ association of which I am a member or the Boys’ Scouts Association, but if I were Mr. Jagdeo I certainly would have spoken with the Hindu, Muslim, Christian churches, Amerindian and African and other ethnic organizations. Put yourself in the leadership of ACDA. Mr. Jagdeo did not consult them but included on his list Ms. Ryhaan Shah who created a semantic pyrotechnic when she uttered the following words in a letter in the newspapers; “Citizenships can change. I can be Guyanese, or American or Canadian, etc., if I cared to be. But how does one deny or change one’s essential being? I would never negate my Indian self. It is my DNA. It is my history, my legacy, my traditions, my culture. It is my spiritual home. If I ever deny any of it, that would be the real dishonor.”
ACDA went further and asked for the list of entities Jagdeo consulted. That is a fair request. To avoid accusations of egregious conspiracies Jagdeo should comply. So far from Jagdeo he acknowledged talking with the PSC, FITUG and TUC. Surely, there must have been more. With regards to the TUC, for the purpose of this article here I asked Lincoln Lewis if he can be quoted; he agreed. My question was if he didn’t feel he had an obligation to ask for an apology from Mr. Jagdeo for wrong things done especially during the 2015 election campaign, when he told his supporters if the PNC wins their homes would be invaded, and they would be robbed and raped.
Here is Lincoln Lewis’s reply. I hope I have quoted him correctly. First he said he did not feel he had that obligation because Jagdeo is the Leader of the Opposition. It is a constitutional office and he accorded Jagdeo a dialogue within the confines of that role. He specifically said he was talking to Jagdeo in the capacity of the constitutional office he possesses.
Secondly, he told me that his position on Jagdeo when he was President is very well known so he did not have to bring that up.
Shortly after, he called me to say that the government recognizes Jagdeo’s constitutional office, the government increased the Budget for Jagdeo’s office and the President speaks to Jagdeo in Jagdeo’s capacity as Leader of the Opposition. To that, I replied that Lincoln Lewis should be guided by Lincoln Lewis and not by what others do. I did indicate that I hold a contrary opinion to the explanation he offered but the respect for each other’s opinion was mutual.
I think Lewis has a point which is universally accepted but I beg to differ. John Jones wins an election as the Mayor. You never liked him because he is corrupt but he holds a legal office. The country has to live with that. I am not sure that the episode of Jagdeo consulting the TUC is the same analogy. In the context of Jagdeo going to Lewis, there is an existentialist choice. One can say to Jagdeo that I do not want to talk to you because I think you are guilty of crimes against my country.
There is a choice there. In the case of the Mayor, there is no choice. You have to relate to the office. Your business and residential arrangements dictate that you have to interface with the Mayor. If I was Lewis I would have said to Jagdeo, I have no interest in having a discussion with you.
Lewis’ contention is that Jagdeo was acting out of his constitutional office. But Lewis was under no compulsion to adhere to Jagdeo’s authority. There was a choice there.

More in this category

Sports

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Huradiah upset Paloma for men’s title -Silver Sands retain Women’s crown

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Huradiah...

Dec 29, 2016

A capacity crowd that at times threatened to burst the perimeter of the sidelines watched newly-crowned champion Huradiah dethrone Paloma in the final of the men’s category of the 7th Annual...
Read More
Williams wins AAG Cross Country

Williams wins AAG Cross Country

Dec 29, 2016

Former WBA world champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis’ mother, Yvonne, passes on

Former WBA world champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’...

Dec 29, 2016

Golden Blue Ecko shines brightly on damp day for feature win at KMTC

Golden Blue Ecko shines brightly on damp day for...

Dec 28, 2016

Sarama Football Team thanks Mountain View General Store

Sarama Football Team thanks Mountain View General...

Dec 28, 2016

Organisers to meet on new dates for STAG Nations CUP KO Football

Organisers to meet on new dates for STAG Nations...

Dec 28, 2016

Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017 Championships …MCYS fires MILLION Dollar shot

Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017...

Dec 25, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch