When consultation becomes a one-way street

The African Cultural and Development Association that is nationally known by the acronym ACDA, has publicly chastised Bharrat Jagdeo for his convenient method of consulting Guyanese stakeholders. ACDA says Mr. Jagdeo omitted to talk to it as an African-rights body and an African cultural entity. The obvious response to that is Jagdeo could not dialogue with all the stakeholders; some had to be left out.

As a counter to this, those in support of ACDA’s position, and this columnist is one, could counter-argue that context is everything. In the context of the importance of the office of Chairman of the Elections Commission, and in the context of Guyana being a deeply ethnically divided country for the past umpteen years stretching back to the origins of colonial subjugation, some sections of Guyanese society are required to be contacted for their views and beliefs on crucial niches in the public physiology of a peculiar nation like Guyana.

I would have left out the birdwatchers’ association of which I am a member or the Boys’ Scouts Association, but if I were Mr. Jagdeo I certainly would have spoken with the Hindu, Muslim, Christian churches, Amerindian and African and other ethnic organizations. Put yourself in the leadership of ACDA. Mr. Jagdeo did not consult them but included on his list Ms. Ryhaan Shah who created a semantic pyrotechnic when she uttered the following words in a letter in the newspapers; “Citizenships can change. I can be Guyanese, or American or Canadian, etc., if I cared to be. But how does one deny or change one’s essential being? I would never negate my Indian self. It is my DNA. It is my history, my legacy, my traditions, my culture. It is my spiritual home. If I ever deny any of it, that would be the real dishonor.”

ACDA went further and asked for the list of entities Jagdeo consulted. That is a fair request. To avoid accusations of egregious conspiracies Jagdeo should comply. So far from Jagdeo he acknowledged talking with the PSC, FITUG and TUC. Surely, there must have been more. With regards to the TUC, for the purpose of this article here I asked Lincoln Lewis if he can be quoted; he agreed. My question was if he didn’t feel he had an obligation to ask for an apology from Mr. Jagdeo for wrong things done especially during the 2015 election campaign, when he told his supporters if the PNC wins their homes would be invaded, and they would be robbed and raped.

Here is Lincoln Lewis’s reply. I hope I have quoted him correctly. First he said he did not feel he had that obligation because Jagdeo is the Leader of the Opposition. It is a constitutional office and he accorded Jagdeo a dialogue within the confines of that role. He specifically said he was talking to Jagdeo in the capacity of the constitutional office he possesses.

Secondly, he told me that his position on Jagdeo when he was President is very well known so he did not have to bring that up.

Shortly after, he called me to say that the government recognizes Jagdeo’s constitutional office, the government increased the Budget for Jagdeo’s office and the President speaks to Jagdeo in Jagdeo’s capacity as Leader of the Opposition. To that, I replied that Lincoln Lewis should be guided by Lincoln Lewis and not by what others do. I did indicate that I hold a contrary opinion to the explanation he offered but the respect for each other’s opinion was mutual.

I think Lewis has a point which is universally accepted but I beg to differ. John Jones wins an election as the Mayor. You never liked him because he is corrupt but he holds a legal office. The country has to live with that. I am not sure that the episode of Jagdeo consulting the TUC is the same analogy. In the context of Jagdeo going to Lewis, there is an existentialist choice. One can say to Jagdeo that I do not want to talk to you because I think you are guilty of crimes against my country.

There is a choice there. In the case of the Mayor, there is no choice. You have to relate to the office. Your business and residential arrangements dictate that you have to interface with the Mayor. If I was Lewis I would have said to Jagdeo, I have no interest in having a discussion with you.

Lewis’ contention is that Jagdeo was acting out of his constitutional office. But Lewis was under no compulsion to adhere to Jagdeo’s authority. There was a choice there.