TIME FOR HEALING

The New Year should be a time to unite and to heal the wounds of the nation. In the last 18 months, the government had embarked on a national campaign to heal the nation and unite the people. Its intent is to create a common bond among the people, especially between Indo-and-Afro-Guyanese who have been divided along racial lines almost forever.

But it seems that the opposition PPP is strongly opposed to promoting unity among the races.

In fact, some members of the opposition have taken to social media to spew venom and to inflict mortal wounds on the soul of the nation. They are not concerned about the potential damage their actions could cause to the country.

Their behaviour is indicative of the deep racial division in the country that has been the cause of great concern to all. It is aptly reflected in the ethnically rooted sectionalism which continues to permeate society. It is time for all to come together and heal the rift that exists. Such rift and ethnic division have also spread to the Diaspora, where efforts are underway to heal the racial divide there between-Afro-and-Indo Guyanese.

Racial division has gravely undermined nation-building, the development of the economy and efforts to move the country forward. While many have publicly commended Mr. Granger for his efforts, others are frustrated at the slow pace of the administration to get things done. However, attempts to unify and heal the nation have resonated well with all segments of society, even with some PPP supporters who have called on their leaders to help unify the nation.

It will be a critical first step towards a genuine dialogue with the government on this deep-rooted and important issue. The government must be mature and not succumb to criticism from the opposition leader.

The inevitable disappointment of the PPP being ousted from office in the last general elections is understandable but its leaders’ refusal to accept the election results has helped widen the ethnic divide. However, this does not excuse the negative comments on unity emanating from its leadership. The government should be commended for demonstrating such magnanimity of spirit to invite the PPP to form a national government with the objective to avoid any tendency of triumphalism. Many believe that such exemplary discharge of responsibilities by the government reaffirms confidence in the people and hope to a nation.

This should not be the reason for the government to overlook some of its shortcomings, including the mismanagement of the economy, lack of jobs, and misconduct of some public officials.

The people are praying for the government to resume the arduous task of building a fair and equitably society. In the New Year, healing the nation should be among the highest priority for both the government and the opposition.

It is in the national interest for our leaders to cease being arrogant and disrespectful to one another. Being spiteful and pursuing a path towards self-serving interests could damage the reputation of both parties.

By far, most of the people are responding to the call to unite the nation. Many have condemned their leaders for not supporting the healing and unity of the nation. They have criticized the opposition for being disingenuous and dishonest to the people. They are not calling for all to adhere to Guyana’s motto of one people, one nation and one destiny.