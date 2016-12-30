Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

This man’s work shop is blocking my entrance

Dec 30, 2016 Letters

Dear Editor,
For some time now an incident has been going on in Pike Street Kitty, between Railway Line and Lamaha Street, and despite several complaints to City Hall, it continues and is growing. A gentleman rented his downstairs flat to a mechanic shop and this has led to vehicles parked for months on the parapet – not just in front of his lot but several lots including mine. In many instances the narrow road is blocked as they take in additional work that is done on the road way. No one can park where they live since all the space is taken up by the mechanic shop. Speaking to the property owner is a futile exercise as he made me to understand that a big one in power is his friend and he pays taxes. As mentioned before, this matter was taken to City Hall but to date its growing. Be grateful if this issue can be highlighted and the relevant authorities bring some ease to citizens of Pike Street, Kitty.
Stan Gouveia

  Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed...

Editor's Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

