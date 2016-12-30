This contractor did not perform; why retain him?

I have sent this letter to Minister Harmon and copied to minister Raphael Trotman.. Kindly reproduce it. A few weeks ago I wrote to you Minister Harmon letter regarding the wastage of taxpayers’ dollars on the old GBC High Street property and the fact that the engineer – Jermain Dummet who piloted the project on behalf of NICIL and Brassington, is still employed by the state at the Guyana Forestry Commission an agency under Minister Trotman.

Low and behold as faith would have it, this matter was part of the debate in Parliament, our highest decision making forum during the 2017 budget debate.

Please see coverage of the news item in Kaieteur News dated Dec 22, 2016. KN reported on what transpired in our Parliament and discussion on this building. Some of the very facts and concerns were contained in my letter namely: NICIL (Dumment) was responsible for the construction, the contract was awarded to Kishan Bacchus for a whopping $ 350M, the building requires substantial work and monies to make it suitable for occupancy and above all the building was poorly constructed and a wastage of tax payers monies.

The budget is taking $1B to fix this mess created by NICIL. Monies that could have been better spent on our children, while the engineer Mr. Jermain Dummet enjoys the pleasure of still being employed and paid by the state by tax payers’ dollars, how this can be fair to other hard working and honest Guyanese who gave their sweat and blood fighting for a change from the corrupt PPP and NICIL headed by the then controversial Brassington and Marcia Sharma.

Mr. Dumment reported to Brassington and Ms. Sharma and was directly involved in the supervision of this property. Minister you and all our government knows that this property is a national embarrassment and reeks of questionable things by officials of NICIL. Mr. Dumment and Mr. Brassington are responsible for the construction. My point is that those responsible for this building like Mr. Dumment and Mr. Brassignton should be not go uninvestigated.

So why do we still have Dumment employed at the GFC, a state body and paid by taxpayers monies. Our government promise on taking office to part with the service of people who did not perform corruption and corrupt officers. The public is waiting on this.

Aggrieved Contractor/Supplier