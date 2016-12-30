The ‘albino jaguar’ was spotted in Guyana recently

Dear Editor,

Just few days ago, a close relative shared an experience with me from a trip in the interior location referred to or called ‘Blue Mountain’ and what he and fellow friends spotted was mind- blowing to me. Four of them had to make their way out by foot and the journey was so long that they had to stop and take a long rest. During that process and not far off, they noticed an animal with the size of a jaguar but it was ‘black’ in colour.

Immediately I interjected and said I believe you are lying because with such a description, I only know such an animal as the ‘Black Panther’ and I have never heard of anyone spotting one anywhere in Guyana for the years I traversed many interior locations. I told him, I will further investigate which I did and contacted a teacher based in the North West District. I was told that perhaps my relative sighted an ‘Albino Jaguar’ which is rare and in the Americas. They are referred to as ‘Black Jaguars.’ Not satisfied, I took it to social media forum and two other persons said that they have also seen such an animal over the years. One said he spotted one on the Iwokrama Road about three years ago. I am now convinced to a large extent that there are such animals to be found in Guyana. Is there any agency or expert with animals who can perhaps consider penning a correspondence as to the way forward in the event other persons spots one?

If indeed it is rare, is it also an endangered species? The most I can say to the general public is that in the event anyone comes in contact with one, please don’t harm it or do your best to chase it away even if it is stalking you.

T. Pemberton