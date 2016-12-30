Speeding, driving under the influence account for increased in fatalities

Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

As the year comes to an end, the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Traffic Department has recorded 127 deaths as compared to 123 last year.
This was revealed at a press conference held by the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC) and the police at Traffic Headquarters in Eve Leary yesterday.
According to Traffic Chief, Dion Moore, among the highest number of fatalities this year was pedestrians who numbered 32, followed by motorcyclists 23.
Twelve children lost their lives this year compared to 15 in 2015.
Chairman of the GNRSC, Dennis Pompey, said that speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol account for the majority of  fatalities.

Traffic Chief, Dion Moore and Chairman of the GNRSC, Dennis Pompey

He also indicated that young drivers also play a role in the increased number of road accidents.
Reflecting on GNRSC’s achievement for the year, he said that they were able to set up councils in the upper and Lower Corentyne and in Region Ten.
The council was able to establish a road safety magazine and their training programmes throughout the country were successful.
“In 2017, we are looking forward to host more drivers’ seminars because we realize we have a problem with driving in this country where we realize that persons are not adhering to the safety rules as it relates to driving,” Pompey said.
He pointed out that there will be an increase in lectures being held in schools, community road projects and workshops.
Also, councils will be set up in Bartica and Lethem in the New Year.

