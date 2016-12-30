Soulja Bai flex he muscle on Red House

Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
Dec 30, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Soulja Bai flexing he muscle. He always look fit but he muscles look weak. Some clothes he wear de muscles don’t show. Dem boys can tell you he is not a Steve Urkel although he may look and sound like Urkel.
He flex he muscle wid Red House. Basil de Soft Willie tell Soulja Bai that de agreement between de State and de Pee Pee Pee for Red House was not proper and as such was not legal.
But de Chat-3 wha tun Number 3 seh de Soft Willie didn’t know what he was talking about.
De thing is that Soulja Bai tek Soft Willie advice. He want to know how come de Pee Pee Pee can tek over three prime property in Kingston fuh Cheddi alone and call it de Cheddi Jagan Research Centre.
He want to know how come dem didn’t name it after all dem ex Presidents. Soulja Bai even want know how come nobody mention he name. That is why he get vex and flex he muscle to tek it away from that scamp Jagdeo and that fat crook Brassy who draw up de contract.
Dem boys seh he should also flex he muscle on de Sanata Complex among several others and not on de Red House alone.
Dem boys hope when he wake up in de morning and he see de headline “President orders revocation of Red House lease” he don’t tun to Sandra and seh, “Girl, did I do daaat?”
Talk half and leave Urkel alone
Dec 29, 2016A capacity crowd that at times threatened to burst the perimeter of the sidelines watched newly-crowned champion Huradiah dethrone Paloma in the final of the men’s category of the 7th Annual...
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 28, 2016
Dec 28, 2016
Dec 28, 2016
Dec 25, 2016
The African Cultural and Development Association that is nationally known by the acronym ACDA, has publicly chastised... more
The last impression of a country is often the most enduring. Tourists who have a horrid experience at a country’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more
Children would be waking up today to a well decorated home, unusual kitchen smells and happy mothers. Of course this... more