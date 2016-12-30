Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Soulja Bai flex he muscle on Red House

Dec 30, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Soulja Bai flexing he muscle. He always look fit but he muscles look weak. Some clothes he wear de muscles don’t show. Dem boys can tell you he is not a Steve Urkel although he may look and sound like Urkel.
He flex he muscle wid Red House. Basil de Soft Willie tell Soulja Bai that de agreement between de State and de Pee Pee Pee for Red House was not proper and as such was not legal.
But de Chat-3 wha tun Number 3 seh de Soft Willie didn’t know what he was talking about.
De thing is that Soulja Bai tek Soft Willie advice. He want to know how come de Pee Pee Pee can tek over three prime property in Kingston fuh Cheddi alone and call it de Cheddi Jagan Research Centre.
He want to know how come dem didn’t name it after all dem ex Presidents. Soulja Bai even want know how come nobody mention he name. That is why he get vex and flex he muscle to tek it away from that scamp Jagdeo and that fat crook Brassy who draw up de contract.
Dem boys seh he should also flex he muscle on de Sanata Complex among several others and not on de Red House alone.
Dem boys hope when he wake up in de morning and he see de headline “President orders revocation of Red House lease” he don’t tun to Sandra and seh, “Girl, did I do daaat?”
Talk half and leave Urkel alone

More in this category

Sports

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Huradiah upset Paloma for men’s title -Silver Sands retain Women’s crown

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Huradiah...

Dec 29, 2016

A capacity crowd that at times threatened to burst the perimeter of the sidelines watched newly-crowned champion Huradiah dethrone Paloma in the final of the men’s category of the 7th Annual...
Read More
Williams wins AAG Cross Country

Williams wins AAG Cross Country

Dec 29, 2016

Former WBA world champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis’ mother, Yvonne, passes on

Former WBA world champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’...

Dec 29, 2016

Golden Blue Ecko shines brightly on damp day for feature win at KMTC

Golden Blue Ecko shines brightly on damp day for...

Dec 28, 2016

Sarama Football Team thanks Mountain View General Store

Sarama Football Team thanks Mountain View General...

Dec 28, 2016

Organisers to meet on new dates for STAG Nations CUP KO Football

Organisers to meet on new dates for STAG Nations...

Dec 28, 2016

Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017 Championships …MCYS fires MILLION Dollar shot

Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017...

Dec 25, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch