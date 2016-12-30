Soulja Bai flex he muscle on Red House

Soulja Bai flexing he muscle. He always look fit but he muscles look weak. Some clothes he wear de muscles don’t show. Dem boys can tell you he is not a Steve Urkel although he may look and sound like Urkel.

He flex he muscle wid Red House. Basil de Soft Willie tell Soulja Bai that de agreement between de State and de Pee Pee Pee for Red House was not proper and as such was not legal.

But de Chat-3 wha tun Number 3 seh de Soft Willie didn’t know what he was talking about.

De thing is that Soulja Bai tek Soft Willie advice. He want to know how come de Pee Pee Pee can tek over three prime property in Kingston fuh Cheddi alone and call it de Cheddi Jagan Research Centre.

He want to know how come dem didn’t name it after all dem ex Presidents. Soulja Bai even want know how come nobody mention he name. That is why he get vex and flex he muscle to tek it away from that scamp Jagdeo and that fat crook Brassy who draw up de contract.

Dem boys seh he should also flex he muscle on de Sanata Complex among several others and not on de Red House alone.

Dem boys hope when he wake up in de morning and he see de headline “President orders revocation of Red House lease” he don’t tun to Sandra and seh, “Girl, did I do daaat?”

Talk half and leave Urkel alone