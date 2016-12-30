Son finds Father’s decomposed body

Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
The badly decomposed body of 65-year-old Robert Hercules was discovered on Thursday by his son at his home Lot 42 Paul Stewart Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice. The man was greeted by the gruesome sight after neighbours reported that his father was not seen since Monday.
According to Steven Hercules, he last saw his father alive on Christmas Eve. He told Kaieteur News that neighbours made contact with him, after they had not seen his father since Monday.
“They called me and I called his phone and he ain’t answer. So I come and call at the house and the place was very quiet, so I break down the door and right away the smell hit me. When I go in I see he on the bed”.
Police were immediately summoned to the scene and the body was removed.
Steven noted that his father had no history of ailments and could not ascertain what may have caused his demise.
“He never was sick. No high blood pressure, sugar nothing, nothing. Last time I talk to him, he was fine.”
An investigation has since been launched.
Dec 30, 2016By Zaheer Mohamed Sports play an integral role in the development of society and as such adequate facilitates are needed. It is a fact that some of the most talented athletes hail from rural areas,...
Dec 30, 2016
Dec 30, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 28, 2016
The African Cultural and Development Association that is nationally known by the acronym ACDA, has publicly chastised... more
The last impression of a country is often the most enduring. Tourists who have a horrid experience at a country’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more
Children would be waking up today to a well decorated home, unusual kitchen smells and happy mothers. Of course this... more