Son finds Father’s decomposed body

The badly decomposed body of 65-year-old Robert Hercules was discovered on Thursday by his son at his home Lot 42 Paul Stewart Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice. The man was greeted by the gruesome sight after neighbours reported that his father was not seen since Monday.

According to Steven Hercules, he last saw his father alive on Christmas Eve. He told Kaieteur News that neighbours made contact with him, after they had not seen his father since Monday.

“They called me and I called his phone and he ain’t answer. So I come and call at the house and the place was very quiet, so I break down the door and right away the smell hit me. When I go in I see he on the bed”.

Police were immediately summoned to the scene and the body was removed.

Steven noted that his father had no history of ailments and could not ascertain what may have caused his demise.

“He never was sick. No high blood pressure, sugar nothing, nothing. Last time I talk to him, he was fine.”

An investigation has since been launched.