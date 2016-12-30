Revlon Lake opens Boxing gym in Wakenaam



By Zaheer Mohamed

Sports play an integral role in the development of society and as such adequate facilitates are needed.

It is a fact that some of the most talented athletes hail from rural areas, but due to the lack of suitable facilities, some have no choice but to develop their trade in the city.

This is the main reason Guyanese Lightweight boxer Revlon Lake decided to open a boxing in the Essequibo River island of Wakenaam.

With the help of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Wakenaam Neighbourhood Democratic Council, the gym was officially opened on Tuesday last in the village of Maria Johanna where Lake was born.

Already the gym has attracted a number of youths both male and female and the 37-year old Lake told Kaieteur Sport that he is confident they can develop into excellent boxers.

”I am impressed with the talent of the youths here; they have shown a special interest in the sport and my aim is to give them an opportunity to hone their skills,” he said.

Lake who attended the Essequibo Islands Secondary School in Wakenaam, started his professional career in April 2005 at the Guyana Defence Force gym.

He has a record of 26 fights, 15 losses, 9 wins 1 KO and 2 draws.

His last victory on local soil came against Miguel Antoine of Barbados in February at the Giftland Mall while his last success overseas came against Anthony Woods of the Bahamas in March in Jamaica.

Lake stated that while he will register the gym with the Guyana Amateur Boxing Association (GABA), he will also look at the possibility of having coaches conducting training sessions on the island adding that the response from the public has been encouraging.

”One of our objectives is to compete in national junior tournaments and with the help of the boxing fraternity I am hoping to do so as early as possible,” he posited.

Lake pointed out that a number of residents of Wakenaam have engaged him in staging a card there and he is hoping that they can pull it off in the near future.

The still active boxer expressed gratitude to Director of Sport Christopher Jones and the Wakenaam NDC for their support and is looking forward to their continued backing as well as support from the business community.

Overseas based Guyanese Molly Lee who also hails from the community said she is happy to see Lake giving back to the community. “This is a wonderful initiative; it will keep the youths meaningfully occupied which will help them to become rounded individuals,” she related.

Councilor Eric Lake who is also a member of the gym stated that this initiative will be of tremendous benefit the community.

“The youths here are excited about the initiative and once we get the cooperation from the boxing fraternity, I am confident they will do us proud,” he said.

Among the sports persons that hail from the island are former track stars Yuvraj and Yougeshwar Jaichand, powerlifter Mark Richard Seymour, current national sprint queen Alita Moore, Nkosi Dezzell who currently holds the national schools record for the Under-12 200m and 400m, National Schools Under-14 (cycle) champion girl Cyanna Retemiah, former national schools javelin and shot-put champion Kleon Spellen, former Test cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan, Ricardo Adams, West Indies Under-19 World Cup winning Vice Captain Keemo Paul and former Karate champion, Freddy Coates.