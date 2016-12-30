Region 5 RDC must be commended

Dear Editor,

First of all let me take this opportunity in extending Happy Holidays to the management and staff of your newspaper. I wish that in 2017 that the good work will continue as to provide this nation with accurate news and views of the people like what had happened in 2016. I will like to bring to the attention of the readers, the many positives that took place in Region 5 over the past 11 months or so. As we all know that the RDC was on a standstill for several months due to the unprofessional manner of the Regional Chairman towards HE David Granger. While during that time some say there was a standstill in operations within the region, but work was ongoing at a nice pace, maybe not how we expected it but it was happening. Region 5 in the past few months under the watch of Mr. Ovid Morrison, who was assigned to us as the REO did exceptionally well in ensuring that there is progress in all sectors.

I must congratulate Mr. Morrison for his professionalism and work ethics that he has shown to the workers of the region, the RDC councilors and also the public. He has ensured that all the workers are being treated and heard fairly. His interaction with the staff of the RDC and the public is being admired by all and that is why Region 5 is on the road to major development in 2017. In 2016, the RDC must be commended for works in all sectors, be it in education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, etc.

In the health sector, there has been tremendous improvement. Hospitals and health centers have seen major improvements, be it in staff, drugs, facilities, etc. There has been improvement in patient care at all the health facilities and more over better health services.

Several awareness programs were kept, so that the public can be health conscious and know the effects. We saw several public marches during the past months on various national health awareness days. In 2016, the Health Department, I feel was well awarded to boost their progress more in 2017 when they acquired lands to build two brand new health centers in the areas of Cotton Tree and High Dam Mahaicony.

I must commend the RHO, Dr. Chefoon for his vision into the health sector and also his staff for putting lots of effort in ensuring Region 5 has better health services. I await 2017 to see more of the positives from this sector. In the education sector, there have been lots of enhancements. We saw upgrade of school facilities, better teaching services in the various schools, be it nursery, primary or secondary. The region’s children benefitted from several outdoor educational programs, debates and work studies.

The school welfare department has done a fantastic job in 2016 by ensuring that children go to school and after school they quickly get home because the welfare officers are on the road. There have been less children liming on the roadways since. There were several programs that benefited the teachers, children and public during education month 2016. The education department did not end their work there in 2016. What could not have been achieved in the past decades has been achieved by the department. It will soon be a reality for the children in Perth village and surrounding areas, as the department secures a piece of land for a brand new nursery school in 2017.

Allow me to say to the REDO, Mr. Pollard and all his staff within the Department of Education, Region 5, thanks for a job well done towards improving the education sector. I know that 2017 will be better for our children and teachers under the department work programs. In Region 5 the works department has been doing a very good job for the past several months. Several village roads and bridges were constructed and some rehabilitated to the satisfaction of the villagers. Works on drains and canals have been high on the agenda so as to avoid major flooding in the region. I must commend the regional engineer, Mr. Sukha and team for a job well done for 2016 and do look forward for more and better success in 2017. The agriculture sector has seen vast improvement. We all know that Region 5 is a heavy agricultural area. Drains have been cleared, so as to get water to the cash crop farmers.

Outreaches were done with organisations such as NAREI and the Ministry of Agriculture so as to benefit the people. One of the much anticipated project that we all look forward to is the agricultural farm that is now being put in place by the Region 5 administration at Forth Wellington. I know that the project will be of tremendous help to the cash crop farmers of the region and more over the youths of the region. The project is intended to see youths involved in agriculture more than before. I must commend the REO for his vision of that project and do look forward in 2017 to see the blooming of it.

Abel Seetaram

APNU+AFC

Regional Councilor

Region 5