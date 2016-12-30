Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

President Ramotar did it, now the APNU+AFC is doing it

Dear Editor,
President Granger in his Christmas message expressed that “Guyana is our motherland” and reminded Guyanese that they have a collective duty to ensure they keep their homeland free from disaffection and discord.  But by his own action, he is the main reason for the disaffection and discord.
How can a President sit in his chair and approve the borrowing of US$10 million from the Caribbean Development Bank and then apply those funds to four villages only?
How can a President sit in his chair and approve 38 national scholarships for scholars but less than 10 of those persons were certified scholars based on their passes at the CSEC exams?  The other 28 have no place on the list of Guyana scholars because they did not earn the distinctions required to be on that list.  This is a dilution of the efforts of these 10 young children who passed their 4 and 5 subjects at the A Levels with distinction.  But to add salt to the wound, only one of the 28 persons was the daughter of the Minister of Education.  Isn’t this nepotism?  Isn’t this the same thing Donald Ramotar did for his children? If it was wrong then, why is it not wrong now? Are we going to continue this attitude under Granger?
Shame on the Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Vice President Carl Greenidge, who have experience in government and who ought to know better.  They both served in previous governments but allowed some G$10 million per year of these funds to be distributed to their cabinet colleagues, making them into part-time Ministers on a full-time salary.  Shame on both of you, both for failing to guide these novices in the Granger administration to cause them to do the right thing, the just thing, the proper thing. And send these ladies on secondment.  Nobody is against the Govt. giving its people scholarship but not at the expense of the state.  Going forward, half the time, these two Ministers (Furguson and Henry) will be out of the country on fully paid leave away at school learning how to be a Minister.  Shame on you both for allowing this executive squander to happen while you sat there.
Surujdai Lilmohan

