Pregnant mother of three charged for assaulting ex-lover

Hakesha Moe yesterday appeared before Magistrate Leslie Benjamin to answer to the charge of assault.

The charge read that on December 8 at East Ruimveldt Front Road Georgetown, she unlawfully assaulted Looknauth Pereira, 43.

Moe pleaded guilty at a sitting of the Night Court in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. She told the Court that she and Pereira had shared a relationship while her fiancé was in prison and she ended that relationship when her fiancé was released from prison.

Moe further stated that on the day in question she told Pereira that she can no longer be in a relationship with him and he started to use abusive language towards her. She said she became annoyed and threw a bucket of water on him.

Based on her explanation the court entered a not guilty plea.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh told the court that on the day in question Pereira was riding his bicycle along the East Ruimveldt South Road when the defendant saw him and threw a bucket of water on him.

The victim of the assault then made a report to the East La Penitence Police Station where an investigation was carried out and the defendant was charged.

The 22-year-old was released on her own recognizance (self bail) and she will make her next court appearance on January 5.