PPP Prime Ministerial Candidate re-employed at Foreign Ministry

The coalition government has regained the services of former People’s Progressive Party Civic Prime Ministerial candidate Elisabeth Harper within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, informed the media yesterday at his Ministry’s end of year press conference, that Harper, the former Director-General of the ministry, has been re-employed to provide services in a number of areas in which she possesses rather unique skills.

Greenidge said that while Harper was Director-General at the ministry and during the many years prior as an employee, she had worked very closely on matters pertaining to sovereignty and the documentation of such matters.

He said that with the high turnover of staff occurring at some ministries coupled with the problems related with the storage and maintenance of records, those ministries have been challenged to carryout policies in respective of documentation.

“In this ministry for example, I am able to point to you many rooms that have a lot of documents and few people in here if any can tell you what the documents are. So that is one side and on that side we have been trying to utilise the knowledge of those who would have worked here in the past.”

The Minister said that as it relates to delicate matters having to do with sovereignty, his ministry has been utilising Harper’s knowledge and skills and this is expected to continue. Harper was the lone nominee by the Executive Committee of the PPP/C to its Central Committee to be chosen as the party’s prime ministerial candidate to run alongside the party’s presidential candidate, former President Donald Ramotar for the May 11, 2015 national and regional elections.

When Harper’s selection was announced to the media, PPP/C General-Secretary Clement Rohee said that she was chosen based on the skills she would have accumulated over the years and therefore had a formidable grasp on both national and international issues which are related to governance in the modern age.

She was also expected to bring to the party’s leadership both ethnic and gender balance.

According to Rohee, Harper’s presence on the party’s ticket would have energised and inspired party members, supporters and sympathizers.

Harper has been a career diplomat for four decades working with the Foreign Ministry and was the first female to be chosen to run as the PPP/C’s Prime Ministerial Candidate.

According to Harper, during an interview following the nomination, she accepted the offer with little hesitation and wanted to run a campaign whereby the issues affecting Guyanese would have taken the forefront.

On her platform as Ramotar’s running mate, Harper highlighted that if elected, special emphasis would have been placed on preserving Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, health, domestic violence, education and sustained economic growth.