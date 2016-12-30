No reported water borne diseases after flooding – G/Town M&CC

With all that has happened relating to the flooding last Friday in Georgetown due to heavy rainfall, there has been no report so far about any increase in water borne diseases of diarrhoea and vomiting, but persons still have to be on the alert.

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown held their final statutory meeting for the year on Wednesday, at City Hall on Regent Street and Avenue of the Republic.

The Mayor of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green, said that they would have to start doing some public awareness as it regards containers in yards that would have accumulated water which would then lead to the breeding of mosquitoes.

Chase-Green said that the council is appealing to the Public Relations Sector to do its work in promoting public awareness and putting out alerts for the zika and other mosquito borne diseases.

The Mayor said that over the weekend, there have been lots of persons who have taken the opportunity to do illegal construction. “It was a long weekend and I hope that those reports that were sent to the Engineer’s department would be acted upon as early as possible. In some cases we would avoid some disasters. If we leave those illegal structures up you know what happens”.

For 2017 the council agreed that all hair dressers, barbershops and cosmetologists must register with the Town Clerk’s office. So far, only one barber and one hairdresser would have registered; this is according to the Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green. The Mayor further said, “and there will be no cosmetology done on the streets of Georgetown”.

“There will be no selling on the civic square, this decision of the Council still remains. Persons at the Parliament View mall have up until 31 December 2016, to be removed,” Chase-Green said.

A meeting is still to be conducted for the way forward for the vendors. Persons would have agreed that while they are being allowed to sell right now in some areas that were not permitted, they will be replaced in other areas.

The Council also made a decision to have the cosmetologists removed from the Merriman’s Mall; “I don’t know how many of them would have done anything for themselves,” Chase-Green said.

The Mayor went on to say that the Merriman’s mall is like a “shanty-town”.

According to Councillor Yvonne Ferguson who reportedly had a discussion with the cosmetologists at Merriman’s Mall, said that they (cosmetologists) are willing to pay a weekly or monthly fee to maybe construct a permanent area where they can all still continue their businesses.

However, the Mayor said that this will have to be determined by the Market Public Health Committee, and they will also have to be working in collaboration with the Engineer department to determine what type of structure the vendors would need.

“Also you will have to look at sanitary facilities to be added to the area also, but again it is a proposal coming from you (Yvonne Ferguson) and not from them (cosmetologists). They (cosmetologists) have said nothing to the Council since we would have made our decision but if they are desirous about any other decision, they need to write or do a petition to the Town Clerk,” the Mayor further said.