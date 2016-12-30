Minister Norton visits family of murdered Psychiatric hospital staffer

By Malisa Playter Harry

With Berbice still coming to grips with the brutal murder of a young Cosmetologist, Lonnette Nicholson-Prince attached to the National Psychiatric Hospital in New Amsterdam the Minister of Public Health pays a visit to the grieving relatives of the dead woman.

During an interview with the Minister he disclosed that measures are already being put in place at the hospital to deal with the after effects of the tragedy as also to prevent it from reoccurring. According to Minister Dr.George Norton, “Already a team from the mental health unit is in the area with the councillors, psychologists and social workers on board”.

He stated that very shortly the Ministry of Social Protection will also play their part. It was his view that the measures that were previously put in place have now been deemed unacceptable.

“This whole idea, the fear of authority when one is growing up is no longer. The capital punishment has been deemed illegal; one should not allow things to go unmonitored in terms of disciplinary action against children”.

He noted that discipline starts at a young age and everyone should be taught to be their brother’s keeper. He stressed that domestic violence is the leading cause of death in the country. Minister Norton posited, “It is amazing that when all is said and done someone can turn up at a police station with a lawyer, it sends a clear message that we can do anything and there is still hope”. He noted that measures will be put in place to change the outlook on values and the family tree on a whole. The Minister also met with staffers at the National Psychiatric Hospital during his visit. The Director of Health, Berbice, CEO of New Amsterdam Hospital were all present during the visit.

Lonnette Nicholson-Prince, 22, of Angoy’s Avenue New Amsterdam was brutally stabbed to death at her work place, the National Psychiatric Hospital after her enraged husband of five years barged in the room she was working in and fatally stabbed her multiple times to the upper chest of her body.

The suspect who has since turned himself into authorities with his attorney Mursaline Bacchus is Sheldon Prince, 30, a Prison Warder attached to the Mazaruni Prison. He allegedly waited for the perfect opportunity to commit the act after her father dropped her off at her work place at approximately 8:30 hrs on Wednesday.

The Prison Warder and the Cosmetologist were involved in a rocky relationship during the five years after he was accused of physically, emotionally and verbally abusing the young woman. He was also placed before the courts for Domestic Violence committed on the now dead woman approximately two months ago.

The attacker is expected to be charged shortly as investigations continue.