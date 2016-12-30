Man gets hit in face for talking too much

– Court hears

Frank Farrell, yesterday, made an appearance before Magistrate Leslie Benjamin to answer to the charge of unlawful and malicious wounding.

The charge read that on December 15, last, at the Night Shelter, East La Penitence, Georgetown, he assaulted Aneil Sukhoo.

Farrell pleaded guilty but asked to explain after the charge was read to him by the Magistrate at a sitting of the night court in the Georgetown Magistrates ‘Court.

The father of four told the court, “Madam yuh see what happen is that we had karaoke the night and he drink alcohol whole night and behave bad. So the morning I was standing in the line to collect my breakfast and he was behind me talking a lot, so I turn around and told him to stop talking because he was being very annoying and he did not, so we had a small scuffle and the cup that was in my hand came out and hit him in the face.”

Based on his explanation the court entered a not guilty plea.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh did not object to bail but asked the defendant and Sukhoo be placed on a bond to keep the peace until the completion of the trial.

The prosecutor stated that on the day in question the defendant and the Sukhoo were waiting in a line to collect breakfast when Farrell told him not to talk because he was talking too much.

Sukhoo in turn told him he cannot stop him from talking so Farrell then took the cup that was in his hand and dealt Sukhoo two lashes across his right jaw.

The Virtual Complainant then made a report to the East La Penitence Police Station. The defendant was arrested and told of the offence to which he admitted and was later charged.

The 53-year-old was placed on $40,000 bail and he will make his next court appearance on January 5.

Upon hearing the amount of bail he was placed on the defendant told the court, “Madam, kindly tell me where on earth will I find that money to pay. Like you ain’t hear I does live at the Night Shelter. God knows this court thing ain’t fair.”