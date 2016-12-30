Keep the sugar industry until an alternative is found

Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Dear Editor,
Please permit me some space in your very informative newspaper to vent my concern on the closing of our sugar industry. First we must consider SUGAR as our Mother because she brought Africans, Chinese, Portuguese and East Indians here from our mother countries where we were living under very, very, poor and in some cases inhumane conditions. We must be grateful to Mother Sugar and we should put our shoulders together and save our Mother until we find some suitable alternative means of sustenance especially for the poor who’s only means of survival is to nurse from the breast of MOTHER SUGAR.
Can anyone imagine what Guyana would be like if the sugar industry closes its doors and our rulers do not create any other means of production and employment for the citizens of this country? When I read in the press what the Prime Minister said, to put money in Guysuco is like raiding the coffers, tears came to my eyes. I wonder if this is the same person I was supporting during the 2011 election campaign when he said if the PPP decides close Guysuco, he is going to light a CANDLE for the sugar workers. During the 2015 election campaign he was very critical of the PPP for mismanagement of Guysuco but today he is enjoying palatial life with fat salaries and allowances, driving in very expensive vehicles and touring the world all compliments of taxpayers, (sugar workers included).
He forgot what brought his ancestors here, and he forgot the feelings he had for the sugar workers when he did not have POWER. The Prime Minister should remember how much development was done with monies from the sugar levies in this country. I ask our Prime Minister to ask himself the following; to spend taxpayers’monies on the drug bond and the D’Urban Park is not raiding the Coffers? To purchase a twenty odd million dollars vehicle for a Prime Minister is not raiding the coffers?
During the late 50’s and early 60s when Dr. Jagan was Premier of British Guiana, one person use to hold dual ministerial post. I can remember when Mrs.Janet Jagan was Minister of Labour, Health and Housing and we used to see and receive quality service, and she served very efficiently. Today we have ministers within the ministries and everything is going backwards and downwards. Isn’t this raiding the coffers Mister P M? I would like to ask President Granger to come to the citizens of this country and have consultations on the way forward because together we can save this great country of ours.
Harri P. Beharry

