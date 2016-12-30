IN PRAISE OF CUBAN EDUCATION

Dear Editor,

Fidel Castro expired on November 25, at the age of 90, but whatever may be said of his achievements or disappointments that followed the revolution of 1959 it is difficult to dispute the success of the educational system that produces a literacy rate of 99.7%. Cuban doctors served in many countries while foreign students received scholarships for training in Cuban universities then return to serve their respective nations. Both Fidel and Argentinean born revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara were well educated and shared the dream of Jose Marti dream to link their destiny to the poor in the world.

I was fortunate to see this plan in action as Cuba in one of my many visits when we went off the beaten path away from the beaches and the luxury hotels. Our trip was promoted as an opportunity to sleep under the stars on the Sierra Maestra mountains in the Province of Santiago de Cuba. I could not miss an opportunity to visit the historic area where the first shots of the 1959 revolution were fired. We started out from the lowest point at a camp on the Caribbean Sea and walked up hill for about 2 hours sometimes on a dry, rocky, river bed that left one of my companions with a sprained ankle. During the entire trip only one man on horseback and a few cattle crossed our path. We finally reached a farmhouse and next door was a school with only 3 children of different ages. The teacher lived in a small room in the same building. She told us this system reaches every child in the country no matter how remote and then they move on to another school.

How was this country able to achieve this despite decades of US embargo? The answer is not in any political system. Communism, Dictatorship, Capitalism, Socialism or Liberal Democracy exist all over the world but fail miserably in educating their population. The most powerful or wealthy nations in the world cannot boast of a similar achievement. Why is this now not possible in Guyana a country with less than a million people and a historical literacy rate that was once the envy of its Caribbean neighbours?

Generous Guyanese abroad who would like to see their schools and villages improve. There was a groundswell of goodwill particularly after 1992 elections. The late Dr. Dale Bisnauth when he was Minister of Education had given his blessings to the “Adopt A School Program” but over the years the enthusiasm faded. The schools that received more help generally had an active Parents Teachers Association which keeps in constant contact with their donors abroad. With proper coordination we may one day see every school, temple, mosque, or any other religious or social organisation with a well-stocked library with books and materials supplied by those who care not which political party forms the government. Aside from developing the country an educated population will also encourage more tourism an area that is still in its infancy.

Ramnarine Sahadeo

Brampton, ontario