Guyana Girl Guides Association to host first fund-raiser for 2017

Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Guyana Girl Guides Association with headquarters at 106 Brickdam, Georgetown, prides itself in providing ways and opportunities for young girls in society. The young girls are integral to this non-governmental and non-profit organisation. They benefit from developmental skills and training programmes among them art and craft, English Language, and Mathematics.
These activities are supported through fund raisers.
The funds from these ventures are used for defraying expenses of the Association’s national camps and local training of members within the organisation.
One such fund raiser is a 12th Night Dance scheduled for January 6, 2017 on the grounds of the Guyana Girl Guides Association. The event is expected to commence at 20:00 hrs. Music will be provided for by ‘Blue Ribbon’ and ‘Stichie One Man Band’.
Local foods will also be on sale at very affordable prices.
The Guyana Girl Guides Association is inviting everyone to be a part of their first fund raiser for the year 2017 in aid of training programmes for girls and young women development.
