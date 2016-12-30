GFF Head wants sponsorship to overlap 4-Year Term

Pleased with men’s senior team and Youth Development work by TD



By Sean Devers

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held its year-end press conference at their Headquarters in Section K Campbellville yesterday morning with President Wayne Forde, Communications Officer Debra Francis and Executives Dion Inniss and Keith Ojeer giving a review of local Football in 2016 and fielding questions from the Media.

Forde informed that the GFF/NAMILO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association U-17 tournament which engaged youths across Guyana in active weekly competition and was used to select players for CFU U-17 Men’s tournament attracted a sponsorship deal worth $30 Million over a five year period.

”We are looking for long term sponsorship which will overlap the four-year term of office, so even if there is a change of administration the new body will not have to disrupt the game since they will have money for one year” said Forde, who described 2016 as breathtaking for Football despite challenging circumstances at times.

NAMILCO is the first sponsor to ink such a deal but there were a few hiccups including Referees and the condition of some venues. Forde said the tournament was a success since the GFF is now more equipped to deal with the short comings encountered this year. The GFF top man disclosed that he was not completely satisfied with the way the NAMICLO leagues were ran by the Associations.

”It’s very likely that the GFF will take control of all youth football sanctioned by GFF.

All Associations have completed the first phase of the tournament while the second phase will start in February” Forde informed.

Forde, who thanked the Media, Sponsors and Government for their support in 2016, said that another pleasing aspect for this year was the Senior Men’s Team and Youth Development work by new Technical Director (TD), Englishman Ian Greenwood.

Two International Friendly matches were played while the National Men’s team rose by 27 places in the FIFA/Coca-Cola ranking, moving from 161st in January to 132nd at the end of the year.

The 31-year-old Greenwood, who replaced Claude Bolton after he resigned earlier this year, is on a four-year contract and is in charge of all aspects of Guyana’s football but has placed emphasis on youth development which is his forte.

Forde noted the biggest disappointment for him during the year was the issue following the addition of two teams to the Stag Elite League (SEL), which resulted in the pulling out of four teams including the top two, reducing the number of teams to six.

Forde said fundamental changes are needed if Guyana’s football is to rise, adding that Coaching is very important since the GFF’s goal is to qualify for the World Cup. According to the GFF Head, there are two views of how to revive the local game.

One is to do more promotion and attract bigger crowds with off the field entertainment while the other is to invest in the product which is the players.

”I believe that while creating an atmosphere with big crowds inspires the players, my view is that if we invest in building a quality product by raising the standard of play with better coaching and facilities then the fans will come out if they know they will see quality Football,” Forde opined.

He reveled that in 2017 a new model for the senior Men’s team will be seen along with the integration of the overseas female players with the ones living here since the GFF has to take deliberate steps to focus on the local girls.

Forde was high in praise for Amerindian Affairs Minister Valarie Lowe who has played a major role in getting players from the Hinterland to the City for Camps which saves the GFF a lot of money.

Francis informed that in June ‘Reds’ Perrier held a short Media workshop with football reporters as the GFF tried to improve every aspect of the game including reporting on it. All Key positions will be advertised while the new General Secretary will be announced on January 2 after several applications were revived.

It was also disclosed that the position of National Coach, left vacant by the departure Trinidadian Jamaal Shabazz, will be filled in the second quarter of the New Year with the Assistant Coach working with team in the meantime.

The GFF touched on several areas of achievements for 2016 including Capacity Building, Tournaments, Game Management, Community Relations, Partner Engagements, Participation in Conferences and National Football engagements.