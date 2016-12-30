Georgetown Key Club raised $11.5M in aid of cancer treatment for children

The Georgetown International Academy Key Club on October 15, last, hosted a Childhood Cancer Awareness Walk under the theme: “Children walking for children –help us fight cancer NOW!”

The walk was in aid of children in Guyana who are battling various forms of cancer especially those children from the hinterland regions of Guyana and all others who are in need of screening and assistance for cancer treatment. The club was able to raise $11.5M through this initiative.

The Key Club is proud to be able to contribute to the lives of children in Guyana that are suffering from the various forms of cancer,.

Members of the Key Club handed over their pledges that were received and a quantity of Juviton Multivitamin syrup, compliments of Twins Manufacturing Chemists. The items were handed over to the Giving Hope Foundation which is a non- profit organization led by Dr. Latoya Gooding and a core group of professionals along with other civic minded residents of Guyana who volunteer their time, effort and means to serve in their communities.

One of the primary goals of this organization is rendering assistance to children who are diagnosed with cancer. It is the hope of the Key Club that with these donations those children who are suffering with Leukemia and other forms of cancer would be able to receive treatment.

Also those persons that are eligible for more advanced treatment that would help to improve the longevity of their lives, will now be able to access support for such treatment through the Giving Hope Foundation.

The Key Club applauded the Minister of Social Protection, Volda Lawrence for joining with the members to show support for the families of the children who are victims of cancer.

Key Club is about service and the teenaged members will continue to seek out novel ways in which they can support children, the elderly and the less fortunate in their community.

Recently, at the closing of school for Christmas vacation, the Key Club completed the construction and handing over of a small hydroponics shade house for vegetable gardening at the Dharm Shala in Albouystown.

In addition, at this thoughtful presentation, members of the Key Club continued their annual tradition of donating personalized gift bags of toiletries to each resident and decorated the Christmas tree in time for the Dharm Shala annual children’s Christmas party.

Come 2017, the Key Club will be looking forward to more projects and partnerships especially in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of Georgetown Central in their Cancer Care project scheduled to commence on the observance of World Cancer Day on February 4, 2017.