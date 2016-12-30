Dredge owner accused of killing unidentified man

Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

As Police seek assistance with identifying a man who died at the Bartica Hospital last Friday after he was assaulted, a 43-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison on a murder charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
The man, Fidel Spencer, of Sand Creek, South Rupununi is alleged to have murdered ‘Dougla’, only name given for the unidentified man, between December 23 and December 24 at Iguana Sand, Cuyuni River. An unrepresented Spencer was not required to plead to the indictable charge read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Do you know this man?

The Chief Magistrate instructed the accused to return to court on January 13, at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.
Police on Wednesday issued a statement seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the dead man. According to police his corpse was at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium. Anyone with information that may lead to his identification is asked to contact police on telephone numbers 455-2238, 455-2241, 225-6411, 227-1152, 227-2272, 227-1270, 911 or the nearest Police Station.

