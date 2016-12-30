Dredge owner accused of killing unidentified man

Latest update December 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
As Police seek assistance with identifying a man who died at the Bartica Hospital last Friday after he was assaulted, a 43-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison on a murder charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
The man, Fidel Spencer, of Sand Creek, South Rupununi is alleged to have murdered ‘Dougla’, only name given for the unidentified man, between December 23 and December 24 at Iguana Sand, Cuyuni River. An unrepresented Spencer was not required to plead to the indictable charge read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The Chief Magistrate instructed the accused to return to court on January 13, at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.
Police on Wednesday issued a statement seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the dead man. According to police his corpse was at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium. Anyone with information that may lead to his identification is asked to contact police on telephone numbers 455-2238, 455-2241, 225-6411, 227-1152, 227-2272, 227-1270, 911 or the nearest Police Station.
Dec 30, 2016By Zaheer Mohamed Sports play an integral role in the development of society and as such adequate facilitates are needed. It is a fact that some of the most talented athletes hail from rural areas,...
Dec 30, 2016
Dec 30, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 28, 2016
The African Cultural and Development Association that is nationally known by the acronym ACDA, has publicly chastised... more
The last impression of a country is often the most enduring. Tourists who have a horrid experience at a country’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more
Children would be waking up today to a well decorated home, unusual kitchen smells and happy mothers. Of course this... more