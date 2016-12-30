16-year-old charged with manslaughter in orphanage accident

The 16-year-old who was behind the wheels of the motor car when it slammed into a stump wall on Christmas Eve Day and killed eight-year-old Nina Blair in the compound of the Alpha Children’s Home, has been charged with Manslaughter

The child a fifth form student of a secondary school in New Amsterdam has been living at the Alpha Children’s home since he was a toddler. He appeared on Thursday before Magistrate Mauricia Mittleholzer in the New Amsterdam Magistrate court.

He is accused of causing the death of Blair who died on Christmas Day. This was after the car being driven by the errant teen crashed into a stump wall at the home at Lot 34 Gay Park where they were both residents.

The teen was represented by an attorney provided by the legal aid department and retained by the Ministry of Social Protection. He was granted bail in the sum of $350.000.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Orin Joseph did not object to bail, but asked that it be substantial. The teen will have to return to court on February 27, next, at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s court.

Blair was playing in the front yard of the orphanage some time around 14:00 hrs (2 p.m.) on Saturday, December 24, last when the teen entered the car belonging to the Alpha Home, without anyone’s permission, and attempted to drive it. The lad failed to apply brakes and instead accelerated hitting a stump wall that fell on Blair who was behind it at the time.

An alarm was raised and the child who suffered severe head injuries was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she eventually succumbed.

Nina Blair and her two sisters were placed in the Alpha Children’s Home after the intervention of authorities. Their mother was incarcerated a few months ago following child neglect charges. Blair, her two sisters and their baby brother were removed from their mother’s home after they were found on a seawall at Edinburgh Village.