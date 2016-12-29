Latest update December 29th, 2016 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Williams wins AAG Cross Country

Dec 29, 2016 Sports 0

The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) hosted a Cross Country race on Tuesday in the National Park that witnessed athletes competing in three male and female categories.
In the male Under-16 race, Nicholas Daw from Mahaica, East Coast Demerara outran Buxtonians Joel Williams and Benel Ogle to take that title, while Kisanna Glen also from the East Coast took the female top prize.
Alisha Headley and Beyonce Depeazar were second and third in the female category.
In the male U-20 race, Region One’s, Ricky Williams won the 5.2km race in 14:35 ahead of Ronaldo Wishart (15:37) and Christopher Dharry (19:35) respectively. Toyan Raymond (20:28) won the female race ahead of Leyanna Charles (22:15).
In the senior 7.8km race, Mathew McKenzie won in 26:20 ahead of Jonathon Fagundes (26:42) and Anfernee Headecker (27:48) respectively. In the female race, Claudrice Mckey (31:57) won ahead of Assata Eastman (32:45) just after the Holidays.
The AAG release said that the next event is a second cross country slated for the Mining Town of Linden next Sunday.

More in this category

Sports

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Huradiah upset Paloma for men’s title -Silver Sands retain Women’s crown

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Huradiah...

Dec 29, 2016

A capacity crowd that at times threatened to burst the perimeter of the sidelines watched newly-crowned champion Huradiah dethrone Paloma in the final of the men’s category of the 7th Annual...
Read More
Williams wins AAG Cross Country

Williams wins AAG Cross Country

Dec 29, 2016

Former WBA world champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis’ mother, Yvonne, passes on

Former WBA world champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’...

Dec 29, 2016

Golden Blue Ecko shines brightly on damp day for feature win at KMTC

Golden Blue Ecko shines brightly on damp day for...

Dec 28, 2016

Sarama Football Team thanks Mountain View General Store

Sarama Football Team thanks Mountain View General...

Dec 28, 2016

Organisers to meet on new dates for STAG Nations CUP KO Football

Organisers to meet on new dates for STAG Nations...

Dec 28, 2016

Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017 Championships …MCYS fires MILLION Dollar shot

Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017...

Dec 25, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Catching a killer at 3 a.m.

    By now the world knows how the Tunisian terrorist who murdered twelve persons in Berlin with a truck was caught. A street... more

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch