Williams wins AAG Cross Country

Latest update December 29th, 2016 12:45 AM
The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) hosted a Cross Country race on Tuesday in the National Park that witnessed athletes competing in three male and female categories.
In the male Under-16 race, Nicholas Daw from Mahaica, East Coast Demerara outran Buxtonians Joel Williams and Benel Ogle to take that title, while Kisanna Glen also from the East Coast took the female top prize.
Alisha Headley and Beyonce Depeazar were second and third in the female category.
In the male U-20 race, Region One’s, Ricky Williams won the 5.2km race in 14:35 ahead of Ronaldo Wishart (15:37) and Christopher Dharry (19:35) respectively. Toyan Raymond (20:28) won the female race ahead of Leyanna Charles (22:15).
In the senior 7.8km race, Mathew McKenzie won in 26:20 ahead of Jonathon Fagundes (26:42) and Anfernee Headecker (27:48) respectively. In the female race, Claudrice Mckey (31:57) won ahead of Assata Eastman (32:45) just after the Holidays.
The AAG release said that the next event is a second cross country slated for the Mining Town of Linden next Sunday.
