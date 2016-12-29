The Granger Government doing very little for Guyana

Latest update December 29th, 2016 12:46 AM

Dear Editor,
The soldier’s duty is not to find reasons why to a situation; the soldier’s duty is to follow instructions or die.  This is what militarization of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana can end up being, where ordinary citizens are made to follow the diktats of the Generals, active or retired or suffer if you resist.  Those in civil society who “stan easy and quiet” now, will, in the long run, be judged as facilitators of this long march to authoritarianism under the Granger government.
It is my duty as a Guyanese citizen to continue to tell the story of how the Granger government is doing very little to help the people and doing much to oppress the people.  I am told soon the Basil Williams’ Chambers will be launching private action private citizens using state funds to shut down any voices of dissent on frivolous charges.  If this is true, this is the beginning of a journey that we saw once before.
For those of us who were old enough to have lived through the past, we saw some of the most horrible incidents on the street of Guyana against the independent voices.  Today former Prime Minister is being rewarded with a $21 million per year pension package for services rendered when the public servants cannot even get a $2,100 increase on their salary.  The youths of today may not fathom what I am saying because they will have to see these atrocities for themselves to really understand what we have today in government under the Granger administration
Jai (Harry) Lall

