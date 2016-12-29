Latest update December 29th, 2016 12:46 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Statements served on Dom. Republic nationals accused of overstaying

Dec 29, 2016 News 0

Three Dominican Republic Nationals who are said to be exotic dancers at the Rio Inn/ Night Club were yesterday served with statements after they appeared before Magistrate Brendon Glasford at a sitting of the Night Court.
Stephanie Herrera, Sorblbed Diaz and Cynthia Delarosa had all pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan last week.
It is alleged that Herrera and Diaz, both 25, were given permits to stay in Guyana from the period of October 12 to November 11, but remained until December 15.
Meanwhile Delarosa, 29, was given a permit to stay in Guyana from the period of February 21 to March 21, but overstayed until December 15.
The women who spoke to the Court through a Spanish Interpreter denied that they conspired with persons unknown to forge Guyana Immigration Service arrival and departure stamps inserted on a page in their Dominican Republic passports.
The accused are being represented by Attorney Mark Waldron, who told the court that his clients had entered Guyana lawfully via the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, and that they stayed at the Rio Inn Strip Club, where they worked as dancers.
Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones had objected to bail citing that the defendants are flight risks because they have no ties to Guyana, but they were each granted bail to the tune of $40,000 by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
They will make their next court appearance on January 5, for the commencement of trial.
It was reported back in June, eleven women, who were said to be suspected victims of human trafficking – none of whom are Guyanese – were detained by Police at the said Rio Inn Strip Club,.
According to a source, the women were removed from the Strip Club during a late-night operation and three men were arrested.

