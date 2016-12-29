One year later…No sign of man who left to work in interior

One year ago, 22-year-old Ravendra Sahadeo left his home at 208 Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice, to seek employment in the interior, in order to assist his mother in building a house.

His mother, Kamlawattie Sahadeo is yet to hear from the young man, who goes by the alias “Ravi”.

The older Sahadeo in an interview yesterday said that she was hoping to hear from the eldest of her four children for the holidays, but she received no calls and she knows very little of the location he has left to go and work at.

All she knows is that her son went to work on a dredge that is close to the border with Brazil.

Sahadeo, who still believes that her son is somewhere out there working, related that he left home last year November to go and work but never returned or called home.

It was not the first time he has left home to go and work in the interior.

“He went couple times before and spend like four to five months, but this time after I see he didn’t come, I say he mussy throw out he belly because we want to build a house so he went to work up some money,” the woman related.

She explained that before her son left home in mid-November 2015, he had said that he found a water dredge to work on.

“I don’t know any other details,” the woman said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the young man is asked to contact the nearest police station.